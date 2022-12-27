Read full article on original website
cn2.com
Stolen Pistol Recovered Following Arrest in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office say it arrested a man who attempted to flee from deputies. Investigators says Dwayne Rashaad Worthy was arrested Thursday, December 29th after attempting to run from deputies initiating a traffic stop. During the arrest investigators say a deputy...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lugoff man who died in tree-cutting accident in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lugoff man was killed Thursday morning in a tree-cutting accident, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Coroner West identified 71-year-old Ned Lyles as the victim. The incident happened around 11:21 a.m. on December 29 on the 100 block of Richardson Boulevard. According to officials,...
cbs17
Man accused of confining victim to dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, SC deputies say
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged with murder after deputies said he confined the victim to a dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles William Book, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, and...
wfxb.com
Man Beaten Outside Of Gas Station In Florence County
An investigation has been opened in the case of a man who was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County. On Wednesday, the man was found at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76. He had been beaten with an object that deputies believe could have been a hammer.
abccolumbia.com
Colony Apartment murder victim identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
WMBF
Marlboro County woman charged with attempted murder after fight with mother, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was charged after authorities said she assaulted her mother earlier this month. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Heather Knight was arrested Wednesday after being released from the hospital. The arrest comes in connection to an incident that happened on Dec. 19 on Drigger’s Chapel Road in the Blenheim area.
Man shot, killed in Kershaw County hunting accident identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one man is dead following what is currently being described as a hunting accident in Kershaw County. According to Coroner David West, Kershaw County 911 received a call just after 11 a.m. on Monday regarding a man being shot on hunting club property along Shivers Green Road.
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting
COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
WIS-TV
Irmo police announce traffic safety checks near Irmo, Columbiana Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checks this upcoming Friday, December 30. Officials said officers will be regulating the checks from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the intersection of Irmo Drive and Friarsgate Boulevard, while the second intersection will be from 9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. near the 900 Block of Columbiana Drive.
North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
WIS-TV
1 person escaped, 2 pet dogs died after house fire in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service reports a house fire severely damaged a home in the Oak Grove community. Officials said one person was able to escape the home safely while the fire was raging, unfortunately, two pet dogs died as a result of the fire. Units...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Coroner identifies man killed in wrong-way I-26 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a head-on collision on I-26 Tuesday morning. Darl Johnson, 50, of Elloree, died at the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the...
WIS-TV
One injured in Downtown Columbia vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one person was injured after a vehicle collision in downtown Columbia. The collision temporarily shut down a street according to law enforcement. Officials said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 2700 block of North Main...
WIS-TV
Forty percent of Colony Apartments units given the all-clear by Columbia officials
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Forty percent of people living at Colony Apartments will be able to return to their homes on Friday night. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said 119 of the nearly 300 units had been cleared as of 6 p.m. Friday evening. They had been under a...
wpde.com
40,000 gallons of water used to battle Darlington County house fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews used about 40,000 gallons of water battling a house fire early Thursday morning on Oates Highway in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers. Flowers said the fire appears to be an electrical fire. He added they had to...
wach.com
Man dead after tree cutting accident
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after a tree cutting accident in Kershaw County. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 29. The Kershaw County coroner says 71-year-old Ned Lyles was cutting a tree in the 100 block of Richardson Blvd. He says the tree then fell on Lyles and killed him.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD searches for suspect accused of fraud
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department needs your help locating a woman suspected of buying multiple gift cards fraudulently. Authorities say the gift cards were worth more than $950.00 dollars and were purchased at the Speedway Gas Station. Authorities say the suspect was seen leaving the scene...
wach.com
Residents evacuated from two Richland County assisted living facilities
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — DHEC is taking emergency actions at two Richland County assisted living facilities. Officials say operations at Reese’s Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2 pose an immediate threat to the health and safety of its residents. During inspections on December 8, 9 and 12 DHEC says they found multiple violations. Some of those include infestations of bed bugs and roaches, not properly administering patient’s medications, unsanitary kitchens, and insufficient food.
wfxb.com
Fire In Darlington County Resulted In One Death
On Monday, a fire in Darlington County resulted in one death. Around 2:30a.m crews responded to Hidden Creek Road in the Pine Ridge Community off of West Old Camden Road. As Darlington County Fire Department crews arrived, a duplex fire was raging and neighbors reported one person unaccounted for. 60-year-old,...
