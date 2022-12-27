ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

cn2.com

Stolen Pistol Recovered Following Arrest in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office say it arrested a man who attempted to flee from deputies. Investigators says Dwayne Rashaad Worthy was arrested Thursday, December 29th after attempting to run from deputies initiating a traffic stop. During the arrest investigators say a deputy...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Man Beaten Outside Of Gas Station In Florence County

An investigation has been opened in the case of a man who was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County. On Wednesday, the man was found at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76. He had been beaten with an object that deputies believe could have been a hammer.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Colony Apartment murder victim identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Marlboro County woman charged with attempted murder after fight with mother, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was charged after authorities said she assaulted her mother earlier this month. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Heather Knight was arrested Wednesday after being released from the hospital. The arrest comes in connection to an incident that happened on Dec. 19 on Drigger’s Chapel Road in the Blenheim area.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting

COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo police announce traffic safety checks near Irmo, Columbiana Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checks this upcoming Friday, December 30. Officials said officers will be regulating the checks from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the intersection of Irmo Drive and Friarsgate Boulevard, while the second intersection will be from 9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. near the 900 Block of Columbiana Drive.
IRMO, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. Coroner identifies man killed in wrong-way I-26 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a head-on collision on I-26 Tuesday morning. Darl Johnson, 50, of Elloree, died at the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One injured in Downtown Columbia vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one person was injured after a vehicle collision in downtown Columbia. The collision temporarily shut down a street according to law enforcement. Officials said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 2700 block of North Main...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man dead after tree cutting accident

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after a tree cutting accident in Kershaw County. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 29. The Kershaw County coroner says 71-year-old Ned Lyles was cutting a tree in the 100 block of Richardson Blvd. He says the tree then fell on Lyles and killed him.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD searches for suspect accused of fraud

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department needs your help locating a woman suspected of buying multiple gift cards fraudulently. Authorities say the gift cards were worth more than $950.00 dollars and were purchased at the Speedway Gas Station. Authorities say the suspect was seen leaving the scene...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Residents evacuated from two Richland County assisted living facilities

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — DHEC is taking emergency actions at two Richland County assisted living facilities. Officials say operations at Reese’s Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2 pose an immediate threat to the health and safety of its residents. During inspections on December 8, 9 and 12 DHEC says they found multiple violations. Some of those include infestations of bed bugs and roaches, not properly administering patient’s medications, unsanitary kitchens, and insufficient food.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Fire In Darlington County Resulted In One Death

On Monday, a fire in Darlington County resulted in one death. Around 2:30a.m crews responded to Hidden Creek Road in the Pine Ridge Community off of West Old Camden Road. As Darlington County Fire Department crews arrived, a duplex fire was raging and neighbors reported one person unaccounted for. 60-year-old,...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

