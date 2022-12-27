ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

Rosati-Kain receives a ‘Christmas miracle’

You could call it a Christmas miracle. The region’s most diverse all-girls Catholic high school, Rosati-Kain, will remain open. Its board reached a decision to renew a multi-year lease on Christmas day. The all-girl Catholic high school has been a part of the St. Louis community since 1911 as their Catholic sponsor. The organization also sponsors Fontbonne University and St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lakeexpo.com

Michael B. Thomas Jr. (May 4, 1970 - December 25, 2022)

Obituary of Michael B. Thomas Jr. Michael B. Thomas Jr. was born on May 4, 1970 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri to proud new parents, Michael Thomas Sr. and Barbara Williams. Michael passed away, peacefully, at his home Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 12:00am. Mike, as...
CAMDENTON, MO
feastmagazine.com

5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis

A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Center Square

St. Louis' $9K guaranteed income program is Missouri's first

(The Center Square) – The city of St. Louis became Missouri’s first municipality to create a guaranteed basic income program when Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 116 into law. The bill gives authority to the city’s treasurer to negotiate and execute logistics contracts and permission to the comptroller for distributing $4 million in cash. Approximately 440 households meeting eligibility requirements will receive $500 per month for 18 months. An...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The Bagel Factory in Creve Coeur has closed for now, but hopefully not for long

It’s difficult to explain my love of The Bagel Factory to someone who’s never been in; if you’re a regular, you know exactly what I’m talking about. Housed in a small strip center off Olive at Mosley in Creve Coeur, it’s nothing flashy. Inside, that vibe continues. The space has unadorned walls, a basic countertop and a cash register, a standout only because it’s old and only accepts, well, cash. There are no credit cards accepted here, a fact I never noticed as a teenager attending a high school minutes away, at a time when cash was normal. The Bagel Factory has been, at least since the early '90s, situated next to a Subway, making it one of the easiest stops to grab a quick bite.
CREVE COEUR, MO
5 On Your Side

Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
LEBANON, IL

