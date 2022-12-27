It’s difficult to explain my love of The Bagel Factory to someone who’s never been in; if you’re a regular, you know exactly what I’m talking about. Housed in a small strip center off Olive at Mosley in Creve Coeur, it’s nothing flashy. Inside, that vibe continues. The space has unadorned walls, a basic countertop and a cash register, a standout only because it’s old and only accepts, well, cash. There are no credit cards accepted here, a fact I never noticed as a teenager attending a high school minutes away, at a time when cash was normal. The Bagel Factory has been, at least since the early '90s, situated next to a Subway, making it one of the easiest stops to grab a quick bite.

CREVE COEUR, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO