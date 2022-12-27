Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
Rosati-Kain receives a ‘Christmas miracle’
You could call it a Christmas miracle. The region’s most diverse all-girls Catholic high school, Rosati-Kain, will remain open. Its board reached a decision to renew a multi-year lease on Christmas day. The all-girl Catholic high school has been a part of the St. Louis community since 1911 as their Catholic sponsor. The organization also sponsors Fontbonne University and St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis.
stlpublicradio.org
HEAL Center receives $75,000 grant to pump up its music education efforts in St. Louis
The HEAL Center for the Arts plans to put a recent grant to use helping young people advance as musicians and learn the ins and outs of the music business. The Lewis Prize for Music awarded a $75,000 grant to the nonprofit based in Grand Center. “We’re going to take...
lakeexpo.com
Michael B. Thomas Jr. (May 4, 1970 - December 25, 2022)
Obituary of Michael B. Thomas Jr. Michael B. Thomas Jr. was born on May 4, 1970 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri to proud new parents, Michael Thomas Sr. and Barbara Williams. Michael passed away, peacefully, at his home Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 12:00am. Mike, as...
Active shooter training happening in Collinsville, Ill. today
Preparing for school shootings will be the focus of important training taking place again Thursday, December 29, in Collinsville.
Public invited to attend Demetrious Johnson memorial service
Football legend and St. Louis philanthropist Demetrious Johnson passed away earlier this week. His family has released details for his memorial service, which the public is invited to attend.
feastmagazine.com
5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis
A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
FOX2now.com
Thirteen recruits sworn in as latest class of St. Louis police officers
Thirteen new recruits were sworn in as the 2022-02 class of police officers for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Thirteen recruits sworn in as latest class of St. …. Thirteen new recruits were sworn in as the 2022-02 class of police officers for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
St. Louis Mayor Signs Guaranteed Basic Income Bill
About 440 families in St. Louis will receive $500 a month for 18 months
St. Louis' $9K guaranteed income program is Missouri's first
(The Center Square) – The city of St. Louis became Missouri’s first municipality to create a guaranteed basic income program when Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 116 into law. The bill gives authority to the city’s treasurer to negotiate and execute logistics contracts and permission to the comptroller for distributing $4 million in cash. Approximately 440 households meeting eligibility requirements will receive $500 per month for 18 months. An...
2022 in Review: A St. Louis School Shooting Rocks the City in October
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
KSDK
East St. Louis apartment building without water for a week
An East St. Louis apartment building's pipes burst to cause residents to be without water for a week. Residents say the Housing Authority needs to do better.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri in 2023: As some companies leave downtowns for suburbs, what's next for office vacancies?
Across the country, some businesses are leaving cities behind to set up shop in suburban areas. In St. Louis, that trend is likely to continue into the new year, according to local commercial real estate agents. Several Missouri businesses left office space in 2022 for a number of reasons, including...
Masks urged: High St. Louis area COVID transmission rates
Masks are recommended for people indoors and for high-risk populations, according to the City of St. Louis Health Department.
feastmagazine.com
The Bagel Factory in Creve Coeur has closed for now, but hopefully not for long
It’s difficult to explain my love of The Bagel Factory to someone who’s never been in; if you’re a regular, you know exactly what I’m talking about. Housed in a small strip center off Olive at Mosley in Creve Coeur, it’s nothing flashy. Inside, that vibe continues. The space has unadorned walls, a basic countertop and a cash register, a standout only because it’s old and only accepts, well, cash. There are no credit cards accepted here, a fact I never noticed as a teenager attending a high school minutes away, at a time when cash was normal. The Bagel Factory has been, at least since the early '90s, situated next to a Subway, making it one of the easiest stops to grab a quick bite.
Bold Predictions for St. Louis in 2023
Peer into the crystal ball to discover what the future holds for our region
One Missouri City Named As The 'Loneliest City' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
KMOV
North County 5th grade artist sells drawings at local gas station to make his Christmas wish come true
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -11-year-old, Jubri Wilson, is using his love of art to make money to provide for himself and family. “I wanted to by some hot chocolate the first time,” says 5th grade artist, Jubri Wilson. The 5th grader goes to the local library to illustrate drawings...
Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
