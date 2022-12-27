ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

SNAP! — 39th annual Toy Run and Food Drive

Hundreds of men and women lined up on their motorcycles for the 39th annual Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive starting at Beach Park on Dec. 11. They roared through the streets of Bakersfield to Kern County Fairgrounds, carrying toys for toddlers to teens, as well as canned foods and cash to benefit the Salvation Army.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Council takes up parade fees, police and rent control

DELANO — The Delano City Council at its Dec. 5 meeting approved a request from the Delano Chamber of Commerce to co-sponsor the 2022 Christmas parade and fair, events that took place Dec. 8. The city has presented an ordinance amending the city code regarding the departmental services charge...
DELANO, CA
Golden Valley takes gold, Tehachapi falls in final games of Holiday Showcase

Six girls basketball teams had the chance to make their holidays just a little happier in Arvin Friday. Two Kern County squads seized the opportunity. In the penultimate match of the night, Golden Valley held off a gritty Shafter squad to claim the Gold Bracket title at the Arvin Holiday Showcase, joining Silver champions Taft as local tournament winners.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Second murder defendant pleads not guilty in CDCR counselor's death

The family of slain corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr. piled into court Thursday to watch an attorney enter not guilty pleas for a second man charged in Alcala’s death. Sebastian Parra, the man arraigned Thursday, was a key prosecution witness in 29-year-old Robert Pernell Roberts’ preliminary hearing. The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Roberts first in connection to Alcala’s death.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Prosecution's key witness indicted, arrested in death of CDCR counselor

The star witness who testified in a preliminary hearing against the accused murderer of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr. has been indicted and arrested in Alcala’s death, the Kern County Public Defender’s Office confirmed Wednesday. A grand jury was convened by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office and...

