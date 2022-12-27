Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Dennis Allen was asked if Saints regret trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Here's what he said.
The New Orleans Saints will line up against a very familiar face Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field when they play the Philadelphia Eagles. For the first time since he was drafted to New Orleans in 2019, the Saints have to view CJ Gardner-Johnson as an opponent rather than a teammate. He’s a defensive back for the Eagles now. New Orleans surprisingly traded Gardner-Johnson to Philadelphia back in the offseason, early into the 53-man roster deadline on Aug. 30 to be exact.
NOLA.com
Why did it take so long to get Taysom Hill involved last week? Here's the Saints OC's answer
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael spoke for the first time since the team’s win against the Cleveland Browns last week, and offered an explanation for one of the persistent questions after that game: Why did it take so long to get Taysom Hill involved?. Though Hill lined...
NOLA.com
Saints OT Trevor Penning was called a 'nasty baby' by Alvin Kamara, and he's flattered by it
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara managed to make the label “nasty baby” a compliment after last Saturday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. He was referring to Trevor Penning when he dropped the unusual term of endearment. Penning is the Saints’ 6-foot-7, 321-pound rookie offensive lineman they drafted out of Northern Iowa in the first round earlier this year. He’s the tallest and heaviest player on New Orleans’ 53-man roster, technically tied with fellow tackle Landon Young, who is 2 years older.
NOLA.com
'An unbelievable career': Saints react to news of Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt retiring
Two total tackles — one solo and one assist — will go down as JJ Watt’s final stat line ever against the New Orleans Saints. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals defensive end announced he’s retiring at the end of the 2022 season. The Cardinals beat the Saints earlier this year, 42-34, on Oct. 20. Watt played 83% of the defensive snaps at home in State Farm Stadium.
The winning recipe: how the small-market Pelicans became legit title contenders
A lot has been made over the years of the raw deal offered to small-market NBA teams. The younger brothers of the league, they often get overlooked in favor of their flashier coastal franchise siblings. While I’ve always argued that a competent front office is the tried and true salve for this issue, as evidenced by Giannis Antetokoumpo’s loyalty (and delivery of a championship) to the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s verifiable that as far as national media coverage goes, smaller-name teams often don’t get their due.
