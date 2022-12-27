ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Squeegee collaborative working to better the lives of youth squeegee workers

By Brittney Verner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHuxD_0jw0RRW100

Panhandling is soon coming to an end and organizers of the squeegee collaborative, that’s been working to make it happen, said they want to help provide better opportunity to all of those who squeegee.

Squeegeeing has been a controversial tradition in Baltimore for decades. For some people, working as a squeegee person is their only way of surviving, but city leaders said they’re working to change that.

“We're not trying to eradicate young people, we're going to eradicate the idea that squeegeeing is the only way forward,” Bundley said.

RELATED: Mayor reveals plan to address squeegee issues in Baltimore

At many corners and intersections throughout the city, for decades, drivers have seen young people squeegeeing which is a form of panhandling to make ends meet.

Dr. Andrey Bundley, who's the Director for the Mayor's Office of African American Male Engagement, said people often judge the squeegee workers, but don't stop to think about why they do it.

“We're building structures in Baltimore, to address the issue of disconnected youth. We can't point our fingers at our young people who have inherited a situation that forces them into a space, basically just to survive,” Bundley said.

It's why since the deadly shooting between a squeegee worker and a driver, they’ve created a squeegee collaborative. It’s where business owners, city leaders, philanthropists and squeegee workers brainstorm solutions.

PAST: 15-year-old charged in murder of man who confronted squeegee workers

Victoria Thompson was one of those squeegee workers, she started at 13-years-old. She worked as a squeegee worker for five years, but now serves as part of the squeegee collaborative.

Thompson said serving on the collaborative is helping to be a voice for many just like her while shifting the ways young people think about survival.

“It helped me grow a lot. My mindset, I can say I became more mature, since all this happened. It's a good opportunity for them, I look forward to it and I have an open mind because it'll really benefit them in the long way, keep them out of trouble, stuff like that,” Thompson said.

Addressing the deeper-rooted issues of what drives people to squeegee and then providing them with alternatives to make a living for themselves while thinking of the long term. Organizers said that’s part of the main mission of this collaborative. And they’re prepared to continue promoting the positive shift that’s in the works.

“Laws have been broken on the behalf of motorists and youth, and now we have to address the breach of law. And so we want them to know that they have individuals who care about them, who will listen to them, and particularly listen for them, articulating what it is that they want to become,” Bundley said.

Comments / 11

Dart
3d ago

Well almost Half right " Laws have been broken on the behalf of motorists and youth, and now we have to address the breach of law....". If not for the Squeegeers breaking the law there would not be a discussion..nor a motorist killed.

Reply
12
Phil Layshio
2d ago

Trying to make these thugs lives better while doing nothing for citizens they terrorize. It's the liberal woke democratic Baltimorgue way of doing things....brought to you by Mayor Buckwheat and the Mosby crime duo.

Reply
7
maryland man
2d ago

other ways to help them, bring back full service fuel stations, keep kids in school get them part time jobs, teach them hard work pays not fast money

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area

BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter.  Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout.  "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days 
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working

Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

New Virginia laws starting in 2023

There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
VIRGINIA STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy