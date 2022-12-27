ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Police: Jackson area doctor found dead in pond near his home

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BbEOu_0jw0R2mL00

JACKSON (WWJ)-- Police located the body of the Jackson area doctor who has been missing since Thursday.

The Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Department said in a statement on their Facebook page divers recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan , a doctor of psychiatry at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, from a pond near his home around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said detectives were able to access his password-protected home surveillance camera system. On it, they saw footage of Dr. Payan walking away from his house on Thursday mid-afternoon.

“The property had been checked with K-9 dogs, drones and on foot,” the Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Department said in a statement on Facebook. “After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property yesterday and divers located Dr. Payan’s body under the ice today.”

Dr. Payan was reported missing on Christmas Eve, two days after he was last seen leaving his job at Henry Ford Jackson. Detectives had located his car but there was no sign of him. He’d had no contact with family, friends or his employer.

“Detectives believe Dr. Payan would have been deceased, prior to when he was reported missing, due to the weather conditions on the day that he left his residence and the fact that he was in the water,” the statement said.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and a toxicology report to assist in the investigation, police said.

No additional details were provided.

According to his professional page on Henry Ford Health’s website , Dr. Payan D.O. specialized in psychiatry. He graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2017. He completed psychiatry residencies and internships with Henry Ford Allegiance Health in 2020 and 2021.

Authorities said the Jackson County Dive Team, Michigan Search and Rescue, J-DART, the neighbors and the community all assisted in the investigation.

Police concluded the statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Payan’s family.”

Comments / 1

Related
Still Unsolved

Man Found Dead After Begging Police For Help, Family Says

TAYLORSVILLE, MS. — For more than 2 months, a mother in Mississippi has been living through an ongoing tragedy. Earlier in the fall, her son went missing under mysterious circumstances. Then, on November 3, 2022, pieces of a skeleton were discovered. They’re believed to be the remains of her son.
LAUREL, MS
People

Arkansas Boy, 6, Found Dead Under Floorboards Allegedly Drowned in Toilet by Mother's Boyfriend

Blu was found underneath the floorboards of his house, but authorities determined he died three months prior by drowning An Arkansas 6-year-old boy found dead under the floorboards of his home died after being drowned in the toilet. The boy's mother, Ashley Rolland, and her boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, were arrested in the death after the boy was found on Dec. 16 in the Moro, Arkansas, home. Bridges is charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a minor and battery, court records show. Rolland...
MORO, AR
People

Calif. Police Captain Found Dead Days After Man Was Arrested in Connection with Husband's Death

Authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday A California Highway Patrol captain was found dead in Tennessee, just days after a man was arrested in connection to the slaying of her missing, estranged husband, authorities say. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding at her home in Celina, Tenn., Saturday. Citing the CHP, The Sacramento Bee reports Julie, 49, was a commander at the Yuba-Sutter office in northern California and was on administrative leave at the time of her death. The TBI...
CELINA, TN
People

Body of Man Who Went Missing While Camping with Friends Found in 'One of the Deadliest Lakes'

Friends of Aamir Ali, 22, told investigators he went on a walk alone during a camping trip at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake in Texas before he disappeared The body of a 22-year-old Houston man was found in a Texas lake after a days-long search.  Aamir Ali was camping with friends at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake when he went missing on Friday, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. His brother, Qasim Ali, said that the former University of Houston student was last seen...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Child who has been missing since May is found during rescue of second abducted five-year-old girl

North Carolina state highway patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle travelling north towards Virginia on I-85 with two girls inside, in a case of custodial interference. The highway patrol was informed of the possible abduction of a five-year-old girl in Rock Hill, South Carolina by the local police department on Monday. The Rock Hill Police Department added that officers responded shortly before 10.30am on Monday to an elementary school following reports that Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, arrived at the school, taking with him a child not in accordance with a custody agreement. The girl is thought to be Mr...
ROCK HILL, SC
New York Post

I caught my dead husband soothing our son on a baby monitor and posted it on TikTok

That’s the spirit!  While checking a baby monitor to ensure that her 11-month-old son, Leo, was sound asleep in his crib, mom of two Whitney Allen noticed an orb of light bouncing off of the baby’s head.  Immediately, she believed that the beam was the spirit of her dead husband.   “My husband passed away on April 7, 2022, when our second son, Leo, was 3 months old,” wrote Allen, from Pennsylvania, in the closed captions of her viral TikTok video. “Tonight, I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby.”  In her paranormal post, which has amassed more than 8.1 million views, Allen shared...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
toofab.com

FBI Releases Letter from Missing 11-Year-Old Girl's 'Devastated and Absolutely Heartbroken' Family Pleading for Help

Madalina Cojocari's parents have already been arrested in her disappearance, after they failed to report her missing for weeks. As the ongoing search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, authorities have released a "personal, handwritten message" from the child's "extended family," pleading with the public for help and thanking everyone for all they've done so far.
CORNELIUS, NC
TheDailyBeast

Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online

A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
WICHITA, KS
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy