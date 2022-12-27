ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Stephen Silas Discusses His Father's Legacy and the Celtics Honoring Paul Silas, Who Helped Them Capture Two Championships

The NBA recently lost a beloved figure with the passing of Paul Silas.

As a player, Silas' tenacious and relentless approach made him one of the best rebounders of his era. His gritty style was instrumental in the Celtics' capturing of the 1974 and 1976 championships.

He applied the philosophies that allowed him to shine as a player when he transitioned to coaching. But whether he felt he needed to light a fire under an individual or the entire team or led with his softer side, Silas' players always knew their coach had their best interests at heart.

Silas got his first opportunity as a head coach with the San Diego Clippers in 1980. His 12 years as a bench boss included coaching LeBron James in his first two years in the NBA.

And while the league mourns, the NBA's made it a point to figuratively and literally wrap its arms around Paul Silas' son, Stephen, the head coach of the Houston Rockets.

For Stephen Silas' first game in Boston, where his dad starred, the Celtics have made pins honoring his father.

Silas, donning pins paying homage to his dad and Bill Russell, said of the franchise's tribute, "it means a lot. It really does mean a lot. He considered himself a Celtic," adding, "for them to do that means a ton to me and my family and friends. It’s really just a classy, classy thing to do."

Silas also conveyed that he and his family are "staggered" by the tributes and ovations his father has received and that they always knew what a great man Paul Silas was, and it’s great to see that everyone sees it the same way.

