Thornton, CO

2 dead in Christmas morning shooting at Jehovah’s Witness congregation in Thornton

By Nick Wills
 3 days ago

THORNTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) – Two people are dead and a suspicious device is being evaluated by first responders at a Jehovah’s congregation in Thornton.

According to a tweet posted at roughly 10:30 a.m. on Sunday by officials with the Thornton Police Department, they’ve launched a homicide investigation.

At roughly 9 a.m., first responders with TPD were called to 951 Milky Way, where the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation is located.

FOX31 has reporters on the scene, who were told by witnesses that someone had fired a gun in the parking lot.

TPD told FOX31 that the two deceased people were a married couple and that the man shot and killed the woman before he turned the gun on himself and took his own life. They are both former members of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

100+ displaced by Aurora apartment fire on Christmas Eve

“Dear friends, today’s meeting will be held on Zoom due to a tragic incident that occurred at the Kingdom Hall this morning. Various reports are in the news however we don’t have all the information at this time. Please be assured that the local Bodies of Elders will be caring fort the needs of the affected Congregations.”

An internal message from an anonymous member of the congregation, obtained by FOX31

At approximately 11 a.m., Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit arrived on the scene to evaluate a suspicious device located at the scene.

A news release from TPD said three incendiary devices were found and rendered safe.

TPD also said there were no additional suspects and that no other people were injured in the incident.

The Sherrelwood Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses provided a statement:

We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and loss of life at our Kingdom Hall in Thornton. We are cooperating with the authorities as they carry out their investigation into the event. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have been traumatized by the heinous actions that took the life of an innocent victim and threatened the lives of many others. We are praying for the families of all those affected.”

This is an ongoing story and it will be updated.

