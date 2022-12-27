Moscow Police: U of I professor suing Tik Toker not involved in murders

MOSCOW, ID. – The Moscow Police Department says the University of Idaho professor suing a Tik Toker is not involved in the murders of four students.

On Friday, Rebecca Scofield, an associate professor and chair of the history department at U of I, is suing Ashley Guillard, or TikTok user @ashleyisinthebookoflife, for defamation. Scofield says Guillard is blatantly accusing her of the Moscow murders. Police said on Tuesday they are not speaking on the ongoing civil process.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: University of Idaho professor sues TikTok user for defamation

In an update released by Moscow PD on Tuesday, they said they are still getting a number of inquiries from media and the public on verifying certain digital media released online.

MPD says once records are released, police cannot verify their authenticity because they don’t know whether anything was changed or not. Police say the evidence provided through a public records request, however, are authentic.

They say they are aware of videos that have been released by local businesses.

Police are still following up on the 2011-13 white Hyundai Elantra they believe was in the area during the murders. They are also still asking anyone with information to send it to investigators to help them with the investigation.

Here is where you can send tips:

Call their tip line at 208-883-7180

Email to ipline@ci.moscow.id.us

Send digital media to fbi.gov/moscowidaho

RELATED: Moscow Police clear owner of Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon

READ: ‘We’re struggling’: Dad of Idaho murder victim reflects on lack of suspect, five weeks after murders

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.