ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow Police: U of I professor suing Tik Toker not involved in murders

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4bMG_0jw0Qn5k00

MOSCOW, ID. – The Moscow Police Department says the University of Idaho professor suing a Tik Toker is not involved in the murders of four students.

On Friday, Rebecca Scofield, an associate professor and chair of the history department at U of I, is suing Ashley Guillard, or TikTok user @ashleyisinthebookoflife, for defamation. Scofield says Guillard is blatantly accusing her of the Moscow murders. Police said on Tuesday they are not speaking on the ongoing civil process.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: University of Idaho professor sues TikTok user for defamation

In an update released by Moscow PD on Tuesday, they said they are still getting a number of inquiries from media and the public on verifying certain digital media released online.

MPD says once records are released, police cannot verify their authenticity because they don’t know whether anything was changed or not. Police say the evidence provided through a public records request, however, are authentic.

They say they are aware of videos that have been released by local businesses.

Police are still following up on the 2011-13 white Hyundai Elantra they believe was in the area during the murders. They are also still asking anyone with information to send it to investigators to help them with the investigation.

Here is where you can send tips:

  • Call their tip line at 208-883-7180
  • Email to ipline@ci.moscow.id.us
  • Send digital media to fbi.gov/moscowidaho

RELATED: Moscow Police clear owner of Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon

READ: ‘We’re struggling’: Dad of Idaho murder victim reflects on lack of suspect, five weeks after murders

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Idaho murder victims’ families ‘relieved’ over Bryan Kohberger arrest

Family members of the four University of Idaho students viciously stabbed to death in their beds say they are “relieved” a suspect was finally arrested Friday morning. “Of course we’re relieved,” Cheryl Goncalves, grandmother of victim Kaylee Goncalves, told The Post upon hearing that Bryan Christopher Kohberger had been taken into custody. “This is what we wanted,” she continued. “We wanted him caught and now we want justice.” Goncalves, 21, was found stabbed to death alongside roommates Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in the early hours of Nov. 13. After a nationwide manhunt by the Moscow...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Federal, local authorities searching suspect's apartment on WSU Pullman campus

PULLMAN, Wash. - 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Idaho in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students in November. Sources told NonStop Local KHQ he is a Washington State University (WSU) doctorate student, within the criminal justice department, and was...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU chancellor on Moscow murder suspect’s arrest: ‘This horrific act has shaken everyone’

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has released a statement following the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the University of Idaho murders. Kohberger was a WSU graduate student who completed his first semester as a PhD student in WSU’s criminal justice program in early December. Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost, said the...
PULLMAN, WA
Tri-City Herald

Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next

A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
LEWISTON, ID
newsnationnow.com

Moscow, Idaho residents remain resilient, on edge

(NewsNation) — There is a strong sense of pride in the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, which has a population of about 25,000. “I think it’s a great community. Super small. I love that every time I walk down the street I see someone I know. I love that,” Hans Winckler, a Moscow resident, said during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” Wednesday.
MOSCOW, ID
desales.edu

12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger

On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy