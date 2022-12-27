ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WGAL

Home damaged by fire in York County

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County home was damaged by fire. Crews were called around 7:15 a.m. Thursday to the 6200 block of Hoff Road in Heidelberg Township. Firefighters said they were helped by a combination of factors. Because of the holidays, volunteers were not at work and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Old Sled Works closes doors after 30 years of service

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, marks the end of the year, but for a popular store in Perry County, it’s the end of the line. “This is a very very bittersweet moment. I’ve been here since day one the first opened in April 1991 as a vendor,” said Laura Spease, a store […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3 Lebanon County fire companies merge into one

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 29, three Lebanon County-based fire companies announced that they will be merging together to form one new fire company. The formation of the new South Lebanon Fire Department is a conjunctive effort to improve public safety around Lebanon County, as well as create a stronger fire-rescue system. According to the new department, the three fire companies that will be a part of this merger are:
pahomepage.com

Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner

Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center. Idaho Press Conference Update. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash

A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life

Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year. Montour County mobile home park water woes. NAACP New...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Tasting room opens in Cumberland County

A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. According to the Geisinger Chief Medical Officer, the deceased is an employee of the hospital. They were found in the employee parking lot. There are no other […]
DANVILLE, PA

