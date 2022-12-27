ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

seehafernews.com

Lakeshore Area to Receive Nearly $327,000 in State Rural Transit Funds

Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Transportation have announced that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. Three such organizations are in the lakeshore area....
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000 Wisconsinites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Report: Where do Wisconsin roads rank among the nation’s worst?

(WFRV) – Wisconsin roads did not fare very well in a recent report from ConsumerAffairs on United States Road Conditions by State. A recent report from ConsumerAffairs has ranked the states with the worst roads based on pavement roughness, highway maintenance, and safety budgets. The study used data from...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin ‘committee’ wagers on elections over fish, beer

A group of former politicians and political experts in western Wisconsin are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to elections. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the group, which touts itself as the Select Committee on Election Predictions, has been meeting for nearly 50 years in the La Crosse area to bet on state and national elections. The group includes former La Crosse mayor and state Rep. John Medinger, former state Senate President Brian Rude and University of Wisconsin–La Crosse emeritus political science professor Joe Heim. Walter Baltz of West Salem is the last living founder of the committee.
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program

Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Evers pardons 171 Wisconsin convicts, total now 774

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, Dec. 29 that he has granted another 171 pardons – bringing his total number of pardons granted to 774 – a news release stated. Evers had already issued more pardons than any Wisconsin governor in modern history. The vast...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $5 million investment into rural transit

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with WisDOT, announced Tuesday that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. “Whether it’s getting to and from...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers, DCF announce federal grant for domestic violence survivors

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson, announced Wednesday that Wisconsin was awarded a $400,000 federal Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration grant to implement comprehensive domestic violence services for survivors who need assistance accessing child support and parenting time services safely.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

More Wisconsin Residents Turning to Food Pantries

(By Bridgit Bowden, Wisconsin Public Radio) With inflation pushing up the price of groceries, more people in Wisconsin are turning to food pantries for help. According to Bridgit Bowden with Wisconsin Public Radio, the cost of food at home has gone up 12.4 percent since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. Suzanne Becker is the executive director of Feed My People Food Bank, which serves 14 counties in west central Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Year's Eve patrols ramped up by police departments in Wisconsin

CUDAHY, Wis. - New Year's Eve preparations are underway – and there will be more eyes on the roads trying to keep everyone safe this holiday weekend. Police departments across the state say they are ramping up patrols. It is part of their "Drive sober or get pulled over" campaign.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

DNR Asks Public to Report Mudpuppy Sightings

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any sightings of mudpuppies while fishing this winter. Mudpuppies – Wisconsin’s only fully aquatic salamander – can be found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round, but because of their elusive behavior, surveying can be difficult and labor intensive.
WISCONSIN STATE

