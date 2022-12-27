Read full article on original website
Power restored to PG&E customers in Northwest Bakersfield
Update: According to the PG&E power outage map, power has been restored to this area in Northwest Bakersfield. Update (11:28 p.m.) According to the PG&E power outage map power is estimated to restore at 4 a.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation revealed an equipment issue may have caused this power outage in Northwest Bakersfield. Update (7:47 […]
Bakersfield Californian
Local apartment market continued to soften in fourth quarter
Bakersfield’s apartment market appears to be settling back to pre-pandemic conditions with a new report showing a second consecutive quarterly increase in rental vacancies. A fourth-quarter update by local multifamily specialist Marc Thurston of ASU Commercial said the citywide vacancy rate jumped to its highest level since early 2020, with more buildings lowering rent prices than increasing them.
Infiniti of Bakersfield to close down temporarily, find new location
Infiniti customers in Bakersfield will have to find a new location for parts and services. According to the family that owns Infiniti of Bakersfield, they will no longer be selling vehicles.
kernvalleysun.com
Bakersfield man dies in auto accident
The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Bakersfield Californian
GET expands on-demand transit service across Bakersfield
Bakersfield’s public bus system will extend its popular on-demand transit service across all of metropolitan Bakersfield as part of a series of board-approved adjustments, including limited fare increases, set to take effect Sunday. Golden Empire Transit District officials said the expansion will give people without access to fixed-route bus...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Council takes up parade fees, police and rent control
DELANO — The Delano City Council at its Dec. 5 meeting approved a request from the Delano Chamber of Commerce to co-sponsor the 2022 Christmas parade and fair, events that took place Dec. 8. The city has presented an ordinance amending the city code regarding the departmental services charge...
Bakersfield Now
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
Kern County lost people of influence and character in 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Every year at this time, we reflect on the year about to pass into history and the new year about to begin. Part of that exercise is remembering, at least one more time as a community, a few of the people we lost. Some are especially noteworthy. It might have been […]
Man hit by car in Downtown Bakersfield
A man was hit by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield on Fri, Dec 30. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 24th Street and F Street.
The time has come to close a 3-generation Bakersfield shoe repair shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As any shoe repair expert might tell you, they don’t make shoes like they used to. And as fans of Quality Shoe Repair might say, they don’t make shoe repair shops like they used to either. And now that Bakersfield cobbler’s shop – in the Home Goods shopping center at California […]
Light rain expected throughout Kern County
Tuesday’s storm brought Bakersfield .80″ of rain and over an inch toward our local mountains. Wednesday, most wet weather tapered off early, giving us a mix of sun and clouds and temps slightly above average with a high of 58. Light rain is expected to continue on and off tomorrow, with a weaker system moving […]
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — 39th annual Toy Run and Food Drive
Hundreds of men and women lined up on their motorcycles for the 39th annual Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive starting at Beach Park on Dec. 11. They roared through the streets of Bakersfield to Kern County Fairgrounds, carrying toys for toddlers to teens, as well as canned foods and cash to benefit the Salvation Army.
Community celebrates Wasco superintendent given grim cancer prognosis
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Robert Cobb worked his way up at Wasco Union High School district for more than 20 years, from teacher to superintendent for the last two years. Around the time Cobb took the lead as superintendent, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After sharing the news, Wasco came together Friday to celebrate […]
KGET 17
Flood Ministries is “Building a Better Bakersfield”, in need of coats and blankets
Each month Dignity Health highlights an organization that is “Building a Better Bakersfield” and this December they chose Flood Ministries. Here to tell us all about their organization and their coat and blanket drive is Jim Wheeler; Executive Director and Charlie Van De Voorde; Community Development & Engagement Manager.
KGET 17
17 News @ Noon 12/29/2022
A Kern County judge on Thursday gave a tentative ruling finding the state should pay attorney’s fees for Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller, but a final decision won’t be made until the matter is argued in late February. Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged...
Feedback: Should taxpayers have to pay $1.9 million for Cathy Miller’s legal fees?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge has given a tentative ruling that the state should pay attorney’s fees for Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller, but a final decision won’t be made until the matter is argued in late February. Charles S. LiMandri, one of several attorneys who represented Miller after she was sued […]
2 dead after crash on Hwy 178 in Kern Canyon
The Kern Canyon on State Route 178 is closed following a crash that has killed at least one person. The crash took place approximately halfway through the canyon around 9:21 a.m.
GETBus is providing free rides to Bakersfield students from January until May
Golden Empire Transit has received a grant allowing them to offer free student bus passes to any student in Bakersfield, from kindergarten to college, and from any school, public or private.
GETBus raising fares, expanding services in 2023
Golden Empire Transit is expanding its popular On-Demand Microtransit Service to more riders going to more places in Bakersfield.
Major storm bringing in the new year
A major storm will move into Kern County around 3 p.m. tomorrow and will last through Sunday. Unsettled weather will persist with windy conditions in our mountains and desert communities, a Flash Flood Watch impacting most of the valley, and Winter Advisories will remain in place until Sunday. Multiple smaller storms will impact the region […]
