Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Related
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Stetson Bennett responds to Ohio State Player's "Advantages" comment
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took the stage Wednesday for press availability. Bennett took an opportunity to respond to Jack Sawyer's "advantages" comment.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game
Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season
Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
Urban Meyer Has Honest Comment About The State Of Ohio State Football
It's been four seasons since Urban Meyer coached his final down for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl and it's debatable whether the team is in a better place now than when he left them. In an interview with ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Meyer said that while Ohio State's...
Look: Stetson Bennett's Admission On Ohio State Going Viral
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are favorites over the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of Saturday's big College Football Playoff game. But he had an interesting admission about the underdogs. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bennett praised Ohio State as an opponent not to be taken lightly. He asserted...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Significant Staff Loss
It's a pretty regular occurrence for the Ohio State Buckeyes to lose staffers at the end of the season as other schools try to replicate their success. But this latest loss right before the College Football Playoff hits hard. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Ohio State's personnel and...
Lane Kiffin’s blunt reaction to Ole Miss football’s loss to Texas Tech
Mississippi head football coach Lane Kiffin tried to hold himself back from jumping to certain conclusions after a 42-25 Texas Tech victory in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday. “I’m not a jump to conclusions guy because you lose a game, but, you know, you guys have been around here,” Kiffin said. “We’ve won ten games […] The post Lane Kiffin’s blunt reaction to Ole Miss football’s loss to Texas Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Chubb Has Honest Response When Asked For Georgia-Ohio State Prediction
Browns running back Nick Chubb will most likely spend his Saturday night watching his alma mater face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Chubb had a nice run at Georgia from 2014-2017, rushing for 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns. He earned All-SEC honors twice during that span. Even though Chubb...
Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett
Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
Bo Nix takes shot at players ‘tanking’ bowl games after Oregon’s comeback vs. UNC
Oregon football managed to finish their season on a high note Wednesday evening as they came back to beat UNC in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego by a score of 28-27. Quarterback Bo Nix, who connected with Chase Cota for the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, spoke out on […] The post Bo Nix takes shot at players ‘tanking’ bowl games after Oregon’s comeback vs. UNC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s ludicrous’: Kirby Smart’s reaction to Georgia hidden camera rumors before Ohio State clash
Kirby Smart has no time for rumors, especially before Georgia football’s Peach Bowl clash against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Rumors surfaced that Smart and the Bulldogs had a hidden camera at the Ohio State football practice and were spying on the team. Reporters asked Kirby Smart about the rumor during Georgia football’s media day. The […] The post ‘That’s ludicrous’: Kirby Smart’s reaction to Georgia hidden camera rumors before Ohio State clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision
JJ Watt’s decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season shocked the whole NFL world. After all, he is only 33 years old and still playing some of the best football of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. However, there is a good reason why the star defensive end decided to call it […] The post Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Minnesota Vikings find themselves in a pretty good position heading into the final two weeks of the 2022 season. They have already locked up the NFC North, and they cannot fall any lower than the number three seed in the NFC. On paper, it seems like the Vikings are in a good position to […] The post Vikings’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mack Brown’s heart-wrenching reaction to Tar Heels brutal Holiday Bowl loss to Oregon
The 2022 Holiday Bowl will go down as one of the best bowl games of the year. Unfortunately for the North Carolina Tar Heels, they were on the wrong side of the story that nearly had them as heroes. North Carolina football head coach Mack Brown expressed his disappointment with the game’s outcome mainly because […] The post Mack Brown’s heart-wrenching reaction to Tar Heels brutal Holiday Bowl loss to Oregon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Leary: Why Kentucky football will be SEC power after transfer portal addition
The Kentucky Wildcats entered the 2022 season full of expectations. After being ranked No. 20 in the preseason and winning its first four games, the team was not able to continue as a contender and fell out of the rankings. However, for the 2023 season, the Wildcats could be competitive again with the addition of Devin Leary.
Alabama football to honor Mike Leach in Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State
The football world lost a great man a couple of weeks ago when Mike Leach passed away. Leach, the former Mississippi State head coach, died after a battle with. Many fans, players, and coaches mourned the death of the legendary head coach. Ahead of their Sugar Bowl game against Kansas City, the Alabama football program […] The post Alabama football to honor Mike Leach in Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1