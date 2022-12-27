ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Debris Fire Causes Smoke, No Injuries, at Serra Mesa High-rise Building

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Firefighters quickly extinguished an exterior trash bin fire at a Serra Mesa high-rise Tuesday, and no injuries were reported.

The fire occurred at about 1:15 a.m. at a high-rise building in the 6500 block of Ambrosia Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of five fire engines, two fire trucks, one rescue unit, one medic, and two battalion chiefs were assigned to the fire, which was dosed within 30 minutes.

No damage estimates were given.

–City News Service

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

