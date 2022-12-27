Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of McAllen set to embark on multiple projects in 2023
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and its 2,500 employees say they are working hard to improve residents quality of life through numerous anticipated projects this upcoming year. McAllen City Manager Roel Roy Rodriguez tells Valley Central, “We see quality of life in a more holistic approach. That includes transportation, our airport, our […]
KRGV
Migrant families left stranded amid mass Southwest cancellations
Amid the Southwest Airlines cancellations, there have been some migrant families that were left stranded at Valley International Airport in Harlingen. Eli Martinez is from Venezuela and said he was supposed to fly out of the Valley on Christmas Eve. "They gave me another flight in the 26 again they...
Pharr to host city’s first New Year’s Ball Drop
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr is ready to ring in the new year with the community at its first-ever New Year’s Ball Drop and Festivities event. The upcoming inaugural event comes after the city canceled their New Year’s Eve ball drop event in 2021. The free community event will have family-friendly activities […]
KRGV
Edinburg women pleads residents avoid drunk driving, rideshare drivers available for New Year's Eve service
With less than 48 hours left until News Year's Day, rideshare companies like Lyft are preparing for the influx of ride requests. One Edinburg woman shares her story, hoping it will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel intoxicated. "I'm not against drinking, but I am for drinking...
Alton police patrolling streets for NYE celebrations
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Year’s celebrations will soon begin across the Rio Grande Valley. Before the clock strikes midnight, many police agencies are teaming up with Texas DPS Troopers in patrolling area streets, looking for drunk or impaired drivers. According to TxDOT, last year Texas saw more than 48,000 crashes during the holiday season and […]
Heavy fines possible or jail for unsafe use of fireworks, says fire official
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a symbol of celebration in the world, but when ignited they can be unpredictable. Lighting them unprofessionally within city limits could land you a hefty fine of up to $500 or jail time. “You’re responsible for that firework once you light it. If anybody gets injured or property is […]
KRGV
Elementary students raise funds for Valley animal shelters
After a month of raising funds, a group of students gave back to the community. Third-grader Victor Gonzalez and his friends began collecting blankets, food and money for local animal shelters last month. "Because it's winter and all the dogs need food and blankets to stay warm for the winter."...
KRGV
Harlingen car rental agency affected by Southwest cancellations
The mass flight delays and cancellations at Southwest Airlines are causing other issues. Budget Car rental, a car rental agency near Harlingen’s Valley International Airport, said they’ve seen a decline in business since Southwest’s issues started last week. General manager Craig Blackwell said they’ve seen a 50%...
KRGV
Man arrested in connection with Christmas hit-and-run near Brownsville
A man is accused of running over another man on Christmas morning and dragging his body several hundred feet, according to a news release. Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested for Arturo Esparza Aguilar Wednesday in connection with the incident, according to a news release. Deputies with the...
KRGV
Large amount of dead fish wash up on the coast
A large amount of dead fish were spotted washing up at Port Isabel and South Padre Island area. Officials say the dead fish are a result of last week's cold weather. The fish washed up near the lower Laguna Madre area just off the bay. Weslaco resident, Jesse Fonseca, spent the day out there fishing.
KRGV
Weslaco police donate toys to family that lost everything in Christmas Eve house fire
Christmas plans were cut short for a Weslaco family of nine after their home was destroyed by o a fire on Christmas Eve. A two story-home on Missouri Avenue caught fire, causing the nearby apartments to also catch fire. The family in the two-story home are now staying with relatives...
After attempted escape, Cameron County sheriff pushes for jail upgrades
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working on a comprehensive plan regarding much-needed upgrades for detention centers. Authorities intend to present this plan to county commissioners. On Tuesday just before noon, 32-year-old Oscar Lopez Castro made an attempt to escape the Carrizalez – Rucker Cameron County Detention Center. Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza […]
Mobile security cameras coming to San Juan streets
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On the corner of busy intersections in the city of San Juan, red and blue flashing lights with a sign that reads police on the side can be visibly seen from miles away. The unit is called the rapid deployment camera and is a solar-powered security camera able to function anywhere there […]
Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
KRGV
Local fireworks stands see drop in sales
New Year's Day is on Sunday, and people are getting ready to pop the near year off with fireworks. But firework vendors say sales are way down compared to last year. "We see people trickle in maybe one like very two hours, and people are not taking a lot of stuff anymore," fireworks stand owner Lupe Gonzalez said.
CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
KRGV
McAllen crash under investigation
McAllen police officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at 9:49 p.m. on Wednesday at the area of 3100 block of North Second Street. Two people were transported to a local area hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the...
Sheriff: Man arrested after dragging victim 500 feet in Christmas hit-and-run
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County’s Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man accused of running over someone and dragging them on a roadway. Arturo Esparza Aguilar, 50, was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On Dec. 25, deputies responded […]
Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
KRGV
Report sheds new details on welfare check turned officer-involved shooting that killed homeowner
The homeowner who was killed following a Friday officer-involved shooting near Weslaco fired at law enforcement officers at the scene and threatened to kill them, according to a report filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The custodial death report was filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office following...
Comments / 0