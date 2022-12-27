Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Sioux City Journal
Bowl prep growth lifts Nwankpa into Hawkeye lineup
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bowl games may be an ending for a college football team in any given year, but they can also be a beginning. The 15 extra practices that accompany earning a bowl berth provide valuable developmental opportunities for younger players and for one Iowa player, Saturday’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl will result in a starting opportunity because of that growth.
Sioux City Journal
Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Wildcats
Four things the football teams from Kentucky and Iowa can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 11 a.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium:. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops has said that true freshman Destin Wade, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron and former Hawkeye Deuce Hogan will all take snaps at quarterback for Kentucky as starter Will Levis sits the bowl out.
Sioux City Journal
With Kentucky uncertainties, Hawkeyes focus internally
While a little guesswork is involved when it comes to dissecting just what the Kentucky offense will look like in Saturday’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl, one thing doesn’t change for Iowa defenders. “We know we have to be on top of our game, do the things we do,"...
Sioux City Journal
Barta: Iowa donor lists will remain internal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While he understands the objective, University of Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said Friday the university will not provide personal information about season ticket holders and other donors to a collective that supports Hawkeye programs. Operators of the Iowa Swarm collective, which raises money to...
Sioux City Journal
St. Ambrose and Augustana partnership creates a new master's degree pathway
St. Ambrose University signed a memorandum of understanding with Augustana College, creating a pathway for Augustana students to meet degree requirements for the Master of Science in Exercise Physiology program at SAU. The agreement between the two schools provides more options and advantages in admissions — students may transfer up...
Sioux City Journal
Central High School's Marching Blue Devils among 30 bands in London's New Year's Day parade
Davenport marching band students will celebrate New Year's festivities overseas — Central High School's "Marching Blue Devils" will join around 8,000 from across the globe to perform at the London New Year’s Day Parade 2023. Over 500,000 spectators are projected to fill the parade's iconic 2-mile route for...
