Sioux City Journal

Bowl prep growth lifts Nwankpa into Hawkeye lineup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bowl games may be an ending for a college football team in any given year, but they can also be a beginning. The 15 extra practices that accompany earning a bowl berth provide valuable developmental opportunities for younger players and for one Iowa player, Saturday’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl will result in a starting opportunity because of that growth.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Wildcats

Four things the football teams from Kentucky and Iowa can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 11 a.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium:. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops has said that true freshman Destin Wade, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron and former Hawkeye Deuce Hogan will all take snaps at quarterback for Kentucky as starter Will Levis sits the bowl out.
LEXINGTON, KY
Sioux City Journal

With Kentucky uncertainties, Hawkeyes focus internally

While a little guesswork is involved when it comes to dissecting just what the Kentucky offense will look like in Saturday’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl, one thing doesn’t change for Iowa defenders. “We know we have to be on top of our game, do the things we do,"...
LEXINGTON, KY
Sioux City Journal

Barta: Iowa donor lists will remain internal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While he understands the objective, University of Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said Friday the university will not provide personal information about season ticket holders and other donors to a collective that supports Hawkeye programs. Operators of the Iowa Swarm collective, which raises money to...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

St. Ambrose and Augustana partnership creates a new master's degree pathway

St. Ambrose University signed a memorandum of understanding with Augustana College, creating a pathway for Augustana students to meet degree requirements for the Master of Science in Exercise Physiology program at SAU. The agreement between the two schools provides more options and advantages in admissions — students may transfer up...

