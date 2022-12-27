Read full article on original website
Emergency preparedness ‘pop-ups’ scheduled across Austin
The city's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) will host monthly Emergency Preparedness pop up events in each of Austin's City Council Districts throughout 2023.
Austin pharmacy steps in to help as children’s Tylenol, antibiotics shortage continues
AUSTIN (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s son got sick with strep throat his doctor […]
fox7austin.com
The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
APD searching for suspect in south Austin jugging incident
The Austin Police Department is investigating another jugging theft crime that occurred at a south Austin bank, according to a APD news release.
23-year veteran of Austin Fire Department dies at 49 from cancer linked to Sept. 11 attacks
Travis Maher was with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years and also served as a Task Force Leader. He started working with the Task Force in 2001.
Police identify pedestrian killed in northwest Austin crash
Police said Roman Ferretiz Cervantes, 53, died after the driver of an SUV hit him while he "was operating a work zone."
ATCEMS pulls body from Lady Bird Lake on Dec. 28
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed to KVUE on Thursday that medics recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake on the afternoon of Dec. 28. ATCEMS said it responded to the lake around 2:10 p.m. after receiving a report about the body. Medics arrived at the scene and...
East William Cannon Drive improvements to kick off in 2023
Drivers on the east side of William Cannon, between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway, will soon experience a much smoother ride.
Police searching for suspects who stole southeast Austin food truck trailer
The trailer was stolen on Nov. 3 around 5:30 p.m. from the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive.
APD searching for man suspected of attacking, robbing older woman in jugging case
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a jugging incident that happened on Dec. 29. APD said the crime occurred Thursday around noon at the Bank of America at 2501 S. Congress Ave. That's in South Austin just off East Oltorf Street. The male suspect was seen...
Texas authorities seeking public help to find endangered, missing infant and parents
The Austin Police Department released information to help find an endangered infant who was reported missing Dec. 8, according to a APD news release.
Four arrested after Cedar Park jugging incident
Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.
APD searching for two men suspected of stealing food trailer in November
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of stealing a food trailer back in November. The theft happened on Nov. 3 around 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. That's in South Austin. APD...
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: 'Antonio' from Austin Animal Center
Antonio is a joyful 7-year-old dog who loves playing fetch, hiking, and running. He's hoping to start the new year with a new family.
Southwest Airlines: Medical procedure canceled for Austin teen after doctor can’t fly home
You've heard the stories about lost luggage and people having to take road trips across the country because of Southwest Airlines cancellations, but some people were depending on more than just getting home.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
CBS Austin
North Austin auto repair shop operator busted for selling fake temporary tags
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin auto repair shop was caught red-handed selling fake temporary tags. The Travis County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 has been cracking down on this problem for years now and pleading with lawmakers to enact new legislation to help stop the crimes from happening.
CDC tracking increase in serious strep throat cases, are pediatricians seeing the infection in Austin?
The Centers for Disease Control is tracking an increase in invasive group A strep infections among children in the United States.
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Roommates return from holiday trips to find apartment destroyed by water line break
Two Austin women say they came back to town after the holidays to find a pipe had burst in the unoccupied unit above theirs. Their apartment was destroyed.
