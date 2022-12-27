ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS pulls body from Lady Bird Lake on Dec. 28

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed to KVUE on Thursday that medics recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake on the afternoon of Dec. 28. ATCEMS said it responded to the lake around 2:10 p.m. after receiving a report about the body. Medics arrived at the scene and...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
Austin local news

