ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Breaking into Normal Heights Subway Restaurant

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJZUK_0jw0PH0P00
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A woman who allegedly broke into a Subway restaurant in Normal Heights was arrested early Tuesday as she tried to flee.

San Diego Police Department Officer Sarah Foster said the burglary occurred at 1:12 a.m. at the Subway at 3540 Adams Ave.

“A female who broke the window to get inside the Subway was taken into custody,” Foster said.

ABC10 reported that officers found the burglary suspect inside, but she ran out the back door of the restaurant, where she was intercepted by other officers outside.

The suspect was not identified.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

38-Year-Old Male Suspect Charged in Potrero Homicide

A man initially detained as a suspect in a shooting death in Potrero in rural East County Thursday was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder and booked into San Diego Central Jail. Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen identified the murder suspect as 38-year- old Richard Arnold, and the shooting victim as...
POTRERO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Suspect Arrested for the December 21st Robbery of US Bank

CARLSBAD, Calif. — On Friday, December 30, Detectives from the Carlsbad Police Department arrested the man believed to have committed the December 21 robbery of US Bank, located at 770 Carlsbad Village Drive. The investigation by Carlsbad Police detectives, with assistance from the FBI and local community members, identified the suspect as Steven Struhar, a 24-year-old resident of San Marcos, CA. Mr. Struhar was arrested by members of the Carlsbad Police Department near his residence.
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Police Make Second High-Profile Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest in a Week

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 2:05 am, Oceanside police responded to the report of a catalytic converter theft in progress at the 5000 block of Blackberry Way in Oceanside. Officers responding to the call quickly located the two suspect vehicles nearby and attempted to stop them. The suspects failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated that traveled down State Route 76. When the suspect’s speed escalated, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety. Before the termination of the pursuit, stop sticks had been strategically placed, and the suspect’s vehicles were both successfully disabled. When their vehicles became inoperable near Loretta Street, the suspects fled on foot towards the San Luis Rey Riverbed. Officers quickly contained the area, and with the help of the OPD Unmanned Arial System Team, the six suspects were apprehended. The suspects were found to possess two stolen catalytic converters and numerous burglary tools commonly utilized in catalytic converter theft.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Thefts of Catalytic Converters Set to Jump 30% – Here’s Police Tips to Protect Your Car

With an increase in catalytic converter thefts in Oceanside and throughout San Diego County, the Oceanside Police Department issued a series of prevention tips Friday. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants from internal combustion engines into less-toxic pollutants. Catalytic converter thefts...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside

Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Chula Vista Police Announce DUI and License Checkpoint on Friday Night

The Chula Vista Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of Chula Vista on Friday. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy