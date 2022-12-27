Woman Arrested for Allegedly Breaking into Normal Heights Subway Restaurant

A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A woman who allegedly broke into a Subway restaurant in Normal Heights was arrested early Tuesday as she tried to flee.

San Diego Police Department Officer Sarah Foster said the burglary occurred at 1:12 a.m. at the Subway at 3540 Adams Ave.

“A female who broke the window to get inside the Subway was taken into custody,” Foster said.

ABC10 reported that officers found the burglary suspect inside, but she ran out the back door of the restaurant, where she was intercepted by other officers outside.

The suspect was not identified.

City News Service contributed to this article.