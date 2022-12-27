ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move

Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history

Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James’ absurd 47-10-9 birthday performance draws ‘masterful’ reaction from Kevin Durant

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, unquestionably, is one of the greatest basketball players ever to set foot on planet Earth. He might be getting up there in age, having turned 38 years old today, but his greatness remains almost unparalleled. And Kevin Durant, not too bad a player in his own right, couldn’t help but be in awe after James’ masterclass of a birthday performance in the Lakers’ 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bombshell Milwaukee Bucks ownership rumor will catch Giannis’ eye

There is a growing possibility that Milwaukee Bucks’ owner Marc Lasry will sell his ownership stake in the team in 2023, according to league sources. The Giannis Antetokounmpo led Eastern Conference juggernauts were purchased by Lasry and Wes Edens in April 2014 from Senator Herb Kohl for a reported $550 million. Sources tell Marc Stein […] The post Bombshell Milwaukee Bucks ownership rumor will catch Giannis’ eye appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Killian Hayes throws dangerous punch at Moe Wagner in heated altercation

Tempers flared in Detroit as Pistons guard Killian Hayes and the Orlando Magic’s Moe Wagner were involved in an altercation on Wednesday night. With just 33 seconds left in the first half and the two players chasing after a loose ball on the sideline, Wagner gave Hayes a shove that sent him flying to the […] The post Killian Hayes throws dangerous punch at Moe Wagner in heated altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

