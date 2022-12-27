Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Visit the World's Largest Ice Bar in Florida this WinterTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
Related
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move
Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Zion Williamson Says A Lot Of Old School Players Had The Same Mindset: "I Want People To Say That I Was A Winner"
Williamson has had only five games where he's scored below 20 points which speaks volumes about his performance this year.
"Dennis is walking around eating off people's plates" — Charles Oakley on the time he kicked Dennis Rodman out of his steakhouse
Charles Oakley believes that behind Dennis Rodman's bad boy persona is a soft and sensitive man.
"I kind of rolled my eyes" — Jeanie Buss on why she wasn't impressed when the Los Angeles Lakers hired Phil Jackson
Jeanie Buss was confused as to why Phil Jackson kept on giving his players books they had no intention of reading.
"He’s playing football, we playing basketball” - D’Angelo Russell sounds off on Zion Williamson getting favorable calls
Zion Williamson bullied the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, infuriating D'Angelo Russell who implied that the New Orleans Pelicans star got favorable calls or non-calls.
Skip Bayless branded a ‘generational hater’ after brutal Luka Doncic mark out of 10 leaves Shannon Sharpe screaming
FS1 host Skip Bayless has graded Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's historic 60/20/10 triple-double, leaving his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe in shock. Bayless gave a mere eight out of 10 for the record-breaking performance, leaving Sharpe screaming in disbelief on Wednesday morning. Doncic put up 60 points, 21 rebounds, and...
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game
The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks Gets Real After Loss To Suns: "When We Get Talked Back To, We Just Freeze Up..."
Dillon Brooks throws shade at his own team after second straight loss.
Shaquille O'Neal Gets Real About Why He Chose TNT Over ESPN
It appears that O'Neal knew what he was getting into when he signed with TNT.
Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history
Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ absurd 47-10-9 birthday performance draws ‘masterful’ reaction from Kevin Durant
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, unquestionably, is one of the greatest basketball players ever to set foot on planet Earth. He might be getting up there in age, having turned 38 years old today, but his greatness remains almost unparalleled. And Kevin Durant, not too bad a player in his own right, couldn’t help but be in awe after James’ masterclass of a birthday performance in the Lakers’ 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
“I had been told that if Kevin Garnett wasn’t around at the seventh pick they were gonna take me” - When Damon Stoudamire almost wasn’t the Raptors’ first-ever draft pick
Through their first years in the league, the Toronto Raptors showed an uncanny ability to draft future stars beginning with Damon Stoudamire.
Bombshell Milwaukee Bucks ownership rumor will catch Giannis’ eye
There is a growing possibility that Milwaukee Bucks’ owner Marc Lasry will sell his ownership stake in the team in 2023, according to league sources. The Giannis Antetokounmpo led Eastern Conference juggernauts were purchased by Lasry and Wes Edens in April 2014 from Senator Herb Kohl for a reported $550 million. Sources tell Marc Stein […] The post Bombshell Milwaukee Bucks ownership rumor will catch Giannis’ eye appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"If there's a thousand AAU teams in LA, how many teams are good? - Baron Davis speaks on the decline of AAU basketball over recent years
Baron Davis spoke on the decrease in quality in AAU basketball over recent years and claimed the league has gotten diluted with the addition of more teams
LeBron James’ latest record proves he’s the GOAT birthday player in NBA history
LeBron James has been in hot pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. The Los Angeles Lakers forward may still be about 500 points shy of that mark, but he did break a different points record on his birthday on December 30th. LeBron turned back the clock for...
Killian Hayes throws dangerous punch at Moe Wagner in heated altercation
Tempers flared in Detroit as Pistons guard Killian Hayes and the Orlando Magic’s Moe Wagner were involved in an altercation on Wednesday night. With just 33 seconds left in the first half and the two players chasing after a loose ball on the sideline, Wagner gave Hayes a shove that sent him flying to the […] The post Killian Hayes throws dangerous punch at Moe Wagner in heated altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0