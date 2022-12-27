Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Numerous Area Groups to Receive a Portion of $2 Million in WHEDA Housing Grants
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority has revealed the 54 organizations in the state who will be sharing $2 million in grant funds. Three of those organizations are in Sheboygan, Including Elevate, which provides services for young people. They are slated to get $50,000 for renovations to a recently...
shepherdexpress.com
State Launches Housing Program for Homeless and Opioid Use Disorders
On Wednesday, the office of Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Funding for the program will come from a portion of the state's settlement with McKinsey & Company over the opioid crisis, which provided Wisconsin with $31 million to address the impact of the opioid epidemic.
Evers announces housing program for homeless people with opioid use disorders
MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers announced a program Wednesday designed to combat homelessness and opioid addiction. The Recovery Voucher Program will use $2 million to provide affordable, safe and stable housing to homeless people who have been diagnosed with opioid use disorder. The program is funded by part of the money the state received from the National Prescription Opiate...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, WHEDA announce $2 million in emergency, low-income grants
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority CEO and Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr., announced Tuesday that 54 organizations will receive $2 million in grants from the WHEDA Foundation to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing. “Ensuring individuals have...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, DCF announce federal grant for domestic violence survivors
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson, announced Wednesday that Wisconsin was awarded a $400,000 federal Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration grant to implement comprehensive domestic violence services for survivors who need assistance accessing child support and parenting time services safely.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public
Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
wtaq.com
Northeast Wisconsin Low-Income Housing, Shelters to Receive over $350,000
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Over $350,000 will be coming to Northeast Wisconsin to support multiple shelters in the area, after Gov. Tony Evers announced $2 million in grants across the state Tuesday. Evers, along with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, announced that 54 organizations across the state...
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $5 million investment into rural transit
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with WisDOT, announced Tuesday that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. “Whether it’s getting to and from...
Evers issues more than 100 additional pardons, bringing total to 774
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned an additional 171 people, bringing his total to 774 since taking office four years ago. Wisconsin’s constitution gives the governor the power to pardon anyone convicted of a crime within the state. Pardons work as “an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends...
Could cash incentives lure more residents to Wisconsin cities and towns?
Local leaders across the country are asking that question, as communities turn to incentive programs in a bid to lure more residents and workers. More than 70 communities in the U.S. are offering people at least $1,000 in cash or other incentives if they relocate, a new study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found.
news8000.com
CDC says cases of diabetes in youth expected to increase by 2060
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — New research shows the number of young people with diabetes is likely to increase…. If the CDC study’s predictions are accurate, in 2060, 200,000 people under age 20 will be living with Type 2 diabetes. That’s a 700% increase from current numbers. During the...
wpr.org
How dual-language highway signs will revive native languages 'in crisis mode'
Dual-language highway signs are being installed in some of Wisconsin's tribal communities. Tribal leaders say the signs are another step in a continuing effort to preserve their history and culture. In a partnership with 11 federally recognized tribes, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the state...
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
‘It’s beyond what we expected:’ Local food pantries seeing heightened demand
Local food pantries are experiencing heightened demand across the state, with some returning to levels similar to those at the height of the pandemic, according to Second Harvest Foodbank CEO Michelle Orge.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DHS: Flu cases hit first ‘peak’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A weekly Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows a rise in flu cases across the state. DHS reported nearly 9,000 positive cases for the week ending in Dec. 17. “I think there’s every indication that we are at... at...
Daily Reporter
Editorial: A loophole that should be closed
Fred Prehn's belated resignation from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board ended one of the strangest spats in Wisconsin political history. It's time for legislators to ensure it doesn't happen again.
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
CBS 58
Legislature to introduce bills aimed at making Wisconsin National Guard more transparent
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Last year, the state Department of Justice wrapped up an 18-month review of sexual assault cases in the Wisconsin National Guard. The review followed a 2019 investigation by the federal National Guard that found at least 33 sexual assault cases were mishandled. It was discovered the...
