shepherdexpress.com

State Launches Housing Program for Homeless and Opioid Use Disorders

On Wednesday, the office of Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Funding for the program will come from a portion of the state's settlement with McKinsey & Company over the opioid crisis, which provided Wisconsin with $31 million to address the impact of the opioid epidemic.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers announces housing program for homeless people with opioid use disorders

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers announced a program Wednesday designed to combat homelessness and opioid addiction. The Recovery Voucher Program will use $2 million to provide affordable, safe and stable housing to homeless people who have been diagnosed with opioid use disorder. The program is funded by part of the money the state received from the National Prescription Opiate...
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers, WHEDA announce $2 million in emergency, low-income grants

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority CEO and Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr., announced Tuesday that 54 organizations will receive $2 million in grants from the WHEDA Foundation to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing. “Ensuring individuals have...
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers, DCF announce federal grant for domestic violence survivors

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson, announced Wednesday that Wisconsin was awarded a $400,000 federal Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration grant to implement comprehensive domestic violence services for survivors who need assistance accessing child support and parenting time services safely.
gbnewsnetwork.com

Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public

Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
wtaq.com

Northeast Wisconsin Low-Income Housing, Shelters to Receive over $350,000

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Over $350,000 will be coming to Northeast Wisconsin to support multiple shelters in the area, after Gov. Tony Evers announced $2 million in grants across the state Tuesday. Evers, along with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, announced that 54 organizations across the state...
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $5 million investment into rural transit

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with WisDOT, announced Tuesday that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. “Whether it’s getting to and from...
news8000.com

CDC says cases of diabetes in youth expected to increase by 2060

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — New research shows the number of young people with diabetes is likely to increase…. If the CDC study’s predictions are accurate, in 2060, 200,000 people under age 20 will be living with Type 2 diabetes. That’s a 700% increase from current numbers. During the...
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DHS: Flu cases hit first ‘peak’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A weekly Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows a rise in flu cases across the state. DHS reported nearly 9,000 positive cases for the week ending in Dec. 17. “I think there’s every indication that we are at... at...
Daily Reporter

Editorial: A loophole that should be closed

Fred Prehn's belated resignation from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board ended one of the strangest spats in Wisconsin political history. It's time for legislators to ensure it doesn't happen again.
