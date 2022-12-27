ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa, CA

Colusa FD personnel go ‘above and beyond’ for the holidays

By Lynzie Lowe
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago

The Colusa Fire Department and the volunteers of the Colusa Firefighter’s Association were extremely busy this holiday season, handling not only daily emergencies, but also facilitating the annual weeklong “Santa on Wheels” event and a semi-annual pancake breakfast at the firehouse.

“Our ‘Santa on Wheels' event was a hit and the pancake breakfast was the perfect finishing touch,” said Colusa Fire Department Captain Dave Avera.

