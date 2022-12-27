Read full article on original website
Citrus County woman shoots, kills uncle at family gathering, deputies say
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - A Citrus County woman is facing second-degree murder charges after deputies say she shot her uncle to death Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills. According to investigators, 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers and her uncle, 44-year-old Matthew Charles Driggers, were attending a family gathering at a home on North Columbus Street around 2:45 p.m. when the shooting occurred.
Deputies shoot man at The Villages who threatened to get gun, 'take care of situation himself'
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — The twinkle of holiday decorations was overshadowed by law enforcement lights in The Villages on Thursday night. From late Thursday night into Friday morning, investigators worked to figure out why a 35-year-old man at a house on the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace called 911.
Man arrested after stealing two vehicles in Ocala
A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing two vehicles in Ocala. On Wednesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on Pine Trace Track in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who was standing near her Toyota Tacoma.
Lady Lake police officer tracks down suspected Target shoplifter
A Lady Lake police officer tracked down a suspected Target shoplifter who made off with a computer keyboard and mouse. Howie Crosby Williams, 36, of Lady Lake, entered the store at Rolling Acres Plaza on Monday and selected the keyboard and mouse, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He took the merchandise to the bedding department where he used a razor knife to remove the inventory control devices. He went to the jewelry department where he removed the keyboard from its packaging. He left the store without paying for the items which had a total value of $181.88.
Fort McCoy man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting elderly neighbor
A 36-year-old Fort McCoy man is facing a felony charge for attempted murder after he was accused of shooting an elderly neighbor. On Wednesday, December 21, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on NE 135th Avenue in Fort McCoy in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with a female victim who advised that her husband had been shot in the shoulder.
Ocala police looking for credit card fraud suspect
Ocala police are looking for a woman who is suspected of fraudulently using a credit card at a local convenience store. According to the Ocala Police Department, the female suspect (pictured below) entered the store and proceeded to use the victim’s credit card. After the fraudulent transaction, she was seen leaving the area in a white Ford vehicle.
Ocala man arrested after breaking into vacant apartment to use shower, toilet
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to breaking into a vacant apartment several times to take a shower and use the bathroom. On Thursday, December 22, an MCSO deputy responded to an apartment complex located on NW 40th Avenue Road...
Villager arrested with THC oil after deputies respond to disturbance at his home
A Villager was arrested with THC oil after law enforcement responded to a report of a disturbance at his home. Edwin Charles Kerswill, 58, was found to be in possession of a vape pen which contained THC oil after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a physical disturbance Wednesday at his home in the Village of Alhambra.
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
Wildwood woman arrested with cocaine in stolen car on Christmas Eve
A Wildwood woman was arrested with cocaine in a stolen car on Christmas Eve. Jessica Clark Hope, 24, was traveling in the vehicle which had been reported stolen and was spotted in Tavares, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She and another passenger were taken into custody after they were found to be in possession of cocaine.
Beverly Hills man dead after domestic shooting; woman in custody
One Beverly Hills man is dead and a female suspect is in custody, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. The man, 44, was shot in the head, said CCSO spokeswoman Brittney Carman. The female, 20, was taken to the Citrus County Emergency Operations Center for an interview and to collect forensics.
Summerfield woman caught on video taking dipping in pool before stealing bicycles
A Summerfield woman was caught on video taking a dip in a community pool before stealing bicycles that had been donated for a charity event. Veronica Grace Brewer, 34, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on a charge of burglary. She and a male companion in November...
Wanted teen turns himself in after shooting at apartment complex in Lady Lake
A wanted teen has turned himself in after a shooting at an apartment complex in Lady Lake. Michael Dashaun Pettis, 17, of Lady Lake, turned himself in Monday at the Lake County Jail. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Marion County pending trial. An 18-year-old from...
Kissimmee business partners die after shooting each other over ongoing dispute, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County deputies said a business dispute turned into a deadly shootout. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at a business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland. Deputies said they believe the shooting happened between 31-year-old Akeido Bennett of Kissimmee, and 39-year-old Xavier Figueroa, who...
Two Belleview men jailed after attempting to get rid of stolen vehicle
Two men from Belleview were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they attempted to get rid of a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the 11300 block of SE 40th Avenue in Belleview in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male reportee had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a stolen vehicle was located on his property.
‘An avoidable tragedy’: Business partners kill each other in Polk County shooting, sheriff says
A shooting at a Lakeland business left two men dead following a dispute, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn in Central Florida
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 U.S. Highway 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441 approaching 10402...
2 shot in Osceola County
Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
Investigation continues into mysterious death of Dover mom found lying on I-275 Christmas morning
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the death of a woman who was found lying on the side of Interstate 275 early Christmas morning. The Highway Patrol identified the woman Thursday morning as Stephanie Contreras, and said she lived in Dover and was from Plant City. Troopers said Contreras was […]
Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene
A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
