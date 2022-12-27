ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

fox13news.com

Citrus County woman shoots, kills uncle at family gathering, deputies say

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - A Citrus County woman is facing second-degree murder charges after deputies say she shot her uncle to death Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills. According to investigators, 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers and her uncle, 44-year-old Matthew Charles Driggers, were attending a family gathering at a home on North Columbus Street around 2:45 p.m. when the shooting occurred.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested after stealing two vehicles in Ocala

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing two vehicles in Ocala. On Wednesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on Pine Trace Track in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who was standing near her Toyota Tacoma.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police officer tracks down suspected Target shoplifter

A Lady Lake police officer tracked down a suspected Target shoplifter who made off with a computer keyboard and mouse. Howie Crosby Williams, 36, of Lady Lake, entered the store at Rolling Acres Plaza on Monday and selected the keyboard and mouse, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He took the merchandise to the bedding department where he used a razor knife to remove the inventory control devices. He went to the jewelry department where he removed the keyboard from its packaging. He left the store without paying for the items which had a total value of $181.88.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort McCoy man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting elderly neighbor

A 36-year-old Fort McCoy man is facing a felony charge for attempted murder after he was accused of shooting an elderly neighbor. On Wednesday, December 21, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on NE 135th Avenue in Fort McCoy in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with a female victim who advised that her husband had been shot in the shoulder.
FORT MCCOY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police looking for credit card fraud suspect

Ocala police are looking for a woman who is suspected of fraudulently using a credit card at a local convenience store. According to the Ocala Police Department, the female suspect (pictured below) entered the store and proceeded to use the victim’s credit card. After the fraudulent transaction, she was seen leaving the area in a white Ford vehicle.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman arrested with cocaine in stolen car on Christmas Eve

A Wildwood woman was arrested with cocaine in a stolen car on Christmas Eve. Jessica Clark Hope, 24, was traveling in the vehicle which had been reported stolen and was spotted in Tavares, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She and another passenger were taken into custody after they were found to be in possession of cocaine.
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Beverly Hills man dead after domestic shooting; woman in custody

One Beverly Hills man is dead and a female suspect is in custody, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. The man, 44, was shot in the head, said CCSO spokeswoman Brittney Carman. The female, 20, was taken to the Citrus County Emergency Operations Center for an interview and to collect forensics.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Belleview men jailed after attempting to get rid of stolen vehicle

Two men from Belleview were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they attempted to get rid of a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the 11300 block of SE 40th Avenue in Belleview in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male reportee had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a stolen vehicle was located on his property.
BELLEVIEW, FL
WESH

2 shot in Osceola County

Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene

A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
WILDWOOD, FL

