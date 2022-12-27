A Lady Lake police officer tracked down a suspected Target shoplifter who made off with a computer keyboard and mouse. Howie Crosby Williams, 36, of Lady Lake, entered the store at Rolling Acres Plaza on Monday and selected the keyboard and mouse, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He took the merchandise to the bedding department where he used a razor knife to remove the inventory control devices. He went to the jewelry department where he removed the keyboard from its packaging. He left the store without paying for the items which had a total value of $181.88.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO