numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (shoulder) as questionable on Friday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Miami Heat. Gordon's status remains unknown after Denver's forward was missed to miss two games with a shoulder sprain. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the forward positions on Friday if Gordon is out. Gordon's...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP again on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson remained absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday, matching his participation from previous weeks. His absence on Wednesday doesn't bode well for a potential return in Week 17. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable on Saturday

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brunson continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face Houston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against the Rockets. Brunson's Saturday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable on Friday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso is still dealing with a shoulder injury but is likely to return on Friday after being listed as probable. Our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against the Pistons. Caruso's Friday projection...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Coby White (knee) available for Bulls Friday night

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White will play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Friday

Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Smith continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Smith's Friday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Hawks starting Trae Young (calf) on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will make his 32nd start this season after he missed one game with a calf contusion. In 35.8 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Young's Friday projection includes...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Dallas' Luka Doncic (ankle) probable on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is dealing with left ankle soreness and is probable to face the Spurs on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.0 minutes against San Antonio. Doncic's Saturday projection includes 28.2 points,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Kings' Trey Lyles (calf) available on Friday

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Lyles has been upgraded to available and will be active for Friday's clash with Utah. Our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against the Jazz. Lyles' Friday projection includes 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Miami's Victor Oladipo (injury management) out on Friday

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (injury management) ruled out for Friday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Oladipo will be held out for the first game of their back-to-back with injury management purposes. Expect Gabe Vincent to log more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 498.8 minutes with...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench

Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Aaron Holiday coming off Atlanta's bench on Friday night

Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Holiday will play a second unit role after Trae Young was named Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 530.7 minutes this season, Holiday is averaging 0.66 FanDuel points per minute.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

76ers' Tyrese Maxey (foot) available on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey (foot) is available for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Maxey has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Pelicans on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.9 minutes against New Orleans. Maxey's Friday projection includes 14.5 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

