December Military Hero, Army Veteran Albert Maddox

VICTORIA, Texas – Army Sergeant Veteran Albert Maddox is your Military Hero for the month of December, and for the first time his service dog Chloe!

Maddox was born pretty far away from the Crossroads because he was born in Verdon, France. His family would make their way back to the states but it wasn’t easy because he lost both his parents at a young age, but he kept going. He graduated in 1984 and then at the age of 19 decided it was time for a change.

“Work slowed down, so I figured I’m going to join the Military,” said Maddox.

Then next he knew he was off to boot camp after he enlisted in the Army in 1985.

“My boot camp was Fort Leonard Wood Missouri, and that scared the heck out of me. It really did because of all the snow and everything. We had to go out and march in it and qualify with our M-16s. Yeah, we had the old M-16s back then,” said Maddox.

Due to his expertise with engines and machines, Maddox would go on to become a Tank Mechanic for the United States Army working on tanks in Texas and Oregon.

“We worked on the Abrams. We did all kinds of stuff, we pulled packs, which is the main controls, that’s their engines, and we worked on transmission, anything that we could have done with the Abrams,” said Maddox.

Maddox would spend 10 years in the Army after being honorably discharged and took a break of service. He would go on to raise a family and worked for the justice system, but his time serving in the Army wasn’t over yet, Maddox’s son wanted his dad to go back in with him.

“He talked me to going back in, I’m like well, and then I was like alright I’ll do it,” said Maddox.

So in 2009 after joining again he was back to his job working on tanks, something he was not only skilled in, but had a passion for.

“So here I am again, raising my right hand, I didn’t have to go back to boot camp or anything like that because I was already still in that age bracket. Here I am working on Bradley’s (a type of tank), I loved it,” said Maddox.

A year later, both Maddox and his son deployed to Iraq, sometimes even seeing one another at the base they were at, Joint Base Valad, which he said was pretty cool to be that close to his son.

He worked in recovery so he would drive a tow truck but for large military equipment. It was just Maddox and one other person so they didn’t have much protection.

“We carried a 240, and we each carried a pistol, that was our protection,” said Maddox.

And they had a few close calls.

“A sniper shot at my side window and one in the front of me because they knew I was important in some way or another because I wasn’t driving. But of course, knock on wood, none of them ever went through,” said Maddox.

He was hit with an IED but he made a commitment to his troops to make sure they’d get back home. But it wasn’t easy, because he lost a good friend who was in another unit.

“When the IED went off it went right in the middle of my hemic wrecker. My hemic wrecker was like this. I don’t remember too much but evidently, my driver took care of me,” said Maddox.

Maddox served his years and then retired, but it’s not easy to transition back to everyday life so once back in the states Maddox knew he had to address his PTSD.

“I mean you bring a lot of stuff home and it’s hard to get out of that habit,” said Maddox.

“A lot of it is the stuff that happened over there. It’s just like me being a passenger with somebody. You’re always on guard. I’m looking around through the passenger window and somebody will ask me, ‘what are you doing? You’re looking for IEDs,” said Maddox.

Then like a match made in Heaven Maddox was paired with his service dog, Chloe. She needed him just as much as he needed her because at the time Chloe’s living conditions weren’t the best as she was living out of a car.

“When I got her we were still doing training. There were things that she was learning from me and I was learning a lot from her,” said Maddox.

And Chloe is a great service dog.

“If she sees me where I’m getting depressed or get in that mood she would come up and hit my hand or grab ahold of my finger. She would talk to me, that was telling me, her way of telling me, hey, you know she would bring me down,” said Maddox.

Chloe goes everywhere Maddox goes, even on camping trips.

“When I caught a fish, I guess that was the first time she ever went fishing, but she got excited, she saw the fish she was trying to sniff it, tails hitting her in the nose, but she enjoyed it. She loves to go camping,” said Maddox.

So thank you Albert Maddox and to all our Military Heroes, and a special shoutout to all the service animals out there as well.

“She is part lab, malamute, and part pit. 100 percent good dog,” said Maddox.

He’s also very active in the VFW serving as the Junior Vice Commander, Assistant Quarter Master, and Bar Manager so stop in for a burger night and he’ll be the first to greet you.

