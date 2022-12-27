ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

December Military Hero, Army Veteran Albert Maddox

By Adam Seibel
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cziqk_0jw0P1y200

VICTORIA, Texas – Army Sergeant Veteran Albert Maddox is your Military Hero for the month of December, and for the first time his service dog Chloe!

Maddox was born pretty far away from the Crossroads because he was born in Verdon, France. His family would make their way back to the states but it wasn’t easy because he lost both his parents at a young age, but he kept going. He graduated in 1984 and then at the age of 19 decided it was time for a change.

“Work slowed down, so I figured I’m going to join the Military,” said Maddox.

Then next he knew he was off to boot camp after he enlisted in the Army in 1985.

“My boot camp was Fort Leonard Wood Missouri, and that scared the heck out of me. It really did because of all the snow and everything. We had to go out and march in it and qualify with our M-16s. Yeah, we had the old M-16s back then,” said Maddox.

Due to his expertise with engines and machines, Maddox would go on to become a Tank Mechanic for the United States Army working on tanks in Texas and Oregon.

“We worked on the Abrams. We did all kinds of stuff, we pulled packs, which is the main controls, that’s their engines, and we worked on transmission, anything that we could have done with the Abrams,” said Maddox.

Maddox would spend 10 years in the Army after being honorably discharged and took a break of service. He would go on to raise a family and worked for the justice system, but his time serving in the Army wasn’t over yet, Maddox’s son wanted his dad to go back in with him.

“He talked me to going back in, I’m like well, and then I was like alright I’ll do it,” said Maddox.

So in 2009 after joining again he was back to his job working on tanks, something he was not only skilled in, but had a passion for.

“So here I am again, raising my right hand, I didn’t have to go back to boot camp or anything like that because I was already still in that age bracket. Here I am working on Bradley’s (a type of tank), I loved it,” said Maddox.

A year later, both Maddox and his son deployed to Iraq, sometimes even seeing one another at the base they were at, Joint Base Valad, which he said was pretty cool to be that close to his son.

He worked in recovery so he would drive a tow truck but for large military equipment. It was just Maddox and one other person so they didn’t have much protection.

“We carried a 240, and we each carried a pistol, that was our protection,” said Maddox.

And they had a few close calls.

“A sniper shot at my side window and one in the front of me because they knew I was important in some way or another because I wasn’t driving. But of course, knock on wood, none of them ever went through,” said Maddox.

He was hit with an IED but he made a commitment to his troops to make sure they’d get back home. But it wasn’t easy, because he lost a good friend who was in another unit.

“When the IED went off it went right in the middle of my hemic wrecker. My hemic wrecker was like this. I don’t remember too much but evidently, my driver took care of me,” said Maddox.

Maddox served his years and then retired, but it’s not easy to transition back to everyday life so once back in the states Maddox knew he had to address his PTSD.

“I mean you bring a lot of stuff home and it’s hard to get out of that habit,” said Maddox.

“A lot of it is the stuff that happened over there. It’s just like me being a passenger with somebody. You’re always on guard. I’m looking around through the passenger window and somebody will ask me, ‘what are you doing? You’re looking for IEDs,” said Maddox.

Then like a match made in Heaven Maddox was paired with his service dog, Chloe. She needed him just as much as he needed her because at the time Chloe’s living conditions weren’t the best as she was living out of a car.

“When I got her we were still doing training. There were things that she was learning from me and I was learning a lot from her,” said Maddox.

And Chloe is a great service dog.

“If she sees me where I’m getting depressed or get in that mood she would come up and hit my hand or grab ahold of my finger. She would talk to me, that was telling me, her way of telling me, hey, you know she would bring me down,” said Maddox.

Chloe goes everywhere Maddox goes, even on camping trips.

“When I caught a fish, I guess that was the first time she ever went fishing, but she got excited, she saw the fish she was trying to sniff it, tails hitting her in the nose, but she enjoyed it. She loves to go camping,” said Maddox.

So thank you Albert Maddox and to all our Military Heroes, and a special shoutout to all the service animals out there as well.

“She is part lab, malamute, and part pit. 100 percent good dog,” said Maddox.

He’s also very active in the VFW serving as the Junior Vice Commander, Assistant Quarter Master, and Bar Manager so stop in for a burger night and he’ll be the first to greet you.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Crossroads Covid-19 transmission level raised to high

VICTORIA, Texas – The CDC has put out the latest Covid-19 community transmission levels for counties through the United States. In Texas, the transmission levels for Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties have risen from medium to high. Other counties such as Jackson and Goliad are at a high transmission level as well. You can get four free Covid-19 tests...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local baker making the top 4 in a national baking contest

PORT LAVACA, Texas – Owner of Mad Batter Brittani Ricco stands in the final four of the national Greatest Baker contest. Riccio started the bakery from a food truck into her now location. She said the community worked hard to keep her business open. “I thought I was gonna lose everything this summer, and my community really pulled together, helped...
PORT LAVACA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Breaking: Victoria PD Deputy Chief Mark Jameson to serve as interim chief

VICTORIA, Texas – While the City of Victoria seeks a permanent replacement for Chief Roberto Arredondo, Deputy Mark Jameson will serve as the interim police chief for the Victoria Police Department. In November, the City announced that Arredondo was leaving Victoria to begin a new job as police chief for the City of Carrollton. Dec. 30 marks Arredondo’s last day...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Top sports stories of 2022

VICTORIA, Texas- Top stories of the year include Shiner Baseball making it to state and the Hallettsville Brahmas softball team winning state. In addition, Refugio had a lot of success winning the state title in track and making it to state in football. This year was a great year to root for our region’s teams with three of them making...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Cuero murder suspect in federal custody

CUERO, Texas – Cuero’s murder suspect Sone Quintero Rojas is standing in federal trial for the shooting death of Bradley Bowles on March 6th. Dewitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen says that Rojas is no longer in the Dewitt County jail; however, he can still face state charges alongside a federal case. However, if the Department of Justice drops this case,...
CUERO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County Justice of the Peace #3 jury summoned for Wednesday, January 4, 2023 is canceled

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – The Victoria County Justice of the Peace #3 jury summoned for Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. is canceled. This typically affects many people who were called to jury duty. Kim Plummer serves as District Clerk for Victoria County. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Sen. Cornyn: UHV to receive $224K for additional mental health resources

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced the University of Houston-Victoria received a federal grant totaling $224,213. The grant will support partnerships between local schools and institutions of higher education that are training counselors, social workers, psychologists and other mental health professionals to provide school-based services. The funding was authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Hallettsville Police Department: 2 suspects stole over $1K of merchandise from Walmart

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Thursday morning, the Hallettsville Police Department asked the public’s help identifying two theft suspects. Authorities reported that the suspects are responsible for stealing approximately $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart Wednesday night. The HPD believes these are the same suspect(s) from the theft at Walmart on Nov. 29. You can read more on that incident here....
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Woman shot in Hallettsville Walmart parking lot

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – Hallettsville Police confirm 25-year-old Jenna Rae Allen was shot last week at the Hallettsville Walmart parking lot. Allen was transported to San Antonio where she had successful surgery to remove a bullet from her body. Hallettsville Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact them. Hallettsville Police is reaching out to the Texas...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Salvation Army of Victoria’s warming shelter hosts 22 people from the cold Friday night

VICTORIA, Texas – The Salvation Army of Victoria warming shelter was open extra hours the past few days. Salvation Army of Victoria Commanding Officer Captain Kenny Jones said that Friday night was the busiest night, with 22 men in the shelter. During the cold weather, the Salvation Army of Victoria shelter at 1302 North Louis Street opened Thursday morning and...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police Department’s K9 Lark receives donation of body armor

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department’s K9 Lark has received a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The non-profit organization, established in 2009, donated the vest. The vest was sponsored by National Police Association and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org”. Victoria Police Department K9 Lark Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3)...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Mid-Coast Family Services helped house 32 people during the cold snap

VICTORIA, Texas – Mid-Coast Family Services helped 32 people with housing over four nights last week as temperatures dropped. Mid-Coast Family Services also provided hotel vouchers as need. The agency worked with local authorities to identify people who were homeless living in their cars or on the beach. In Victoria, there were two overnight options from Thursday Dec. 22 through...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: 2-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in 2 fatalities

LAWARD, Texas – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in two fatalities and one person being transported to a hospital in Houston. At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a notification of a two-vehicle crash south of LaWard on Highway 172. Upon arrival, authorities determined the crash was a head-on collision between...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Foot pursuit leads to arrest

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday afternoon, a foot pursuit took place involving an individual wanted for parole violation. The Victoria Police Department arrested the subject and transported him to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. As of right now, there is no additional information available. This is a developing story. We will provide an update as soon as we receive one....
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Seadrift under a boil water notice

SEADRIFT, Texas – The city of Seadrift is under a boil water notice that was first issued on Christmas Eve. Water has been shut off due to enormous consumption from line breaks. Seadrift residents should boil water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SEADRIFT, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VPD arrests Victoria resident who hit boy and fled scene

Belinda Ramirez Delgado, 53-year-old Victoria resident, has been arrested for the charge of Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury with a $15,000 surety bond. VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department has identified and arrested Belinda Ramirez Delgado, a 53-year-old Victoria resident. Delgado has been arrested for the charge of Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury with a $15,000 surety bond. In...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy