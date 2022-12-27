ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Video shows Cabazon man waved knife just before Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot him

By Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QqUl_0jw0OMfd00

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body-camera footage Tuesday that shows a man pull and wave a knife moments before a deputy fatally shot him in Cabazon in November.

The deputy, whose name has not been made public, stopped Kenneth Scott Wallis because he was riding his bike on the wrong side of Carmen Avenue, west of Rafael Street, at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, Sheriff Chad Bianco said in the video. Bianco said the deputy also knew Wallis had an active felony arrest warrant.

The footage shows Wallis get off his bike after being approached by the deputy. He admits to having a weapon when asked, but doesn't answer when the deputy asks what it is. The deputy tells Wallis to keep his hands out of his pockets and pulls out his gun when Wallis does not appear to comply.

Wallis then tells the deputy to shoot him, saying the sheriff's office keeps harassing him and referring to himself as "the Antichrist." He gets back on his bike to ride away, but the deputy runs after him and pushes him off.

After Wallis takes an aggressive stance and says, "What's up, G?" the deputy pulls out his baton. Wallis then pulls out and briefly raises a knife toward the deputy, who pulls his gun and shoots. At the moment the deputy fires, Wallis had put the knife to his side and is standing still with his other side to the deputy.

Paramedics pronounced Wallis dead at the scene.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department did not respond to The Desert Sun's questions Tuesday about the deputy's name and what non-lethal options he had available during the incident.

The sheriff's department also released surveillance camera footage from a nearby business that shows the shooting from a distance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cc7Y_0jw0OMfd00

Bianco said Wallis' knife, which is shown in the video in a later evidence photo, was a six-inch meat cleaver and recovered at the scene. He said the Riverside County District Attorney's Office will lead an investigation into the shooting, with the help of the sheriff's department's Force Investigations Detail and Central Homicide Unit.

Wallis’ family was asking the department for body-worn camera footage and other details of his death soon after it occurred — largely due to several people allegedly being told by deputies that he was hit by a car. Bianco had denied to The Desert Sun that deputies had said that to anyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27glEf_0jw0OMfd00

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Video shows Cabazon man waved knife just before Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot him

Comments / 2

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

MoVal Man Charged with Robbing Multiple People During Sales Transactions

A 19-year-old man accused of luring multiple victims to locations in Moreno Valley on the pretext of completing sales transactions, then stealing from them at gunpoint, was charged Friday with four counts of armed robbery. Marvin Owen Haywood of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller

A 19-year-old from Indio was behind bars today for his alleged involvement in posing as the seller of an Xbox gaming console and robbing someone at gunpoint. The teen was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substances with a firearm and possession The post Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman is arrested after she allegedly carjacks vehicle in Fontana

A woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a pursuit in Fontana on Dec. 30, authorities said. The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when the Fontana Police Department received a 911 call regarding a suspect who used a knife to commit a carjacking on Valley Boulevard.
FONTANA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Deputy killed in Jurupa Valley identified; suspect had ‘extensive’ criminal record

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement. The deputy has been identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. During a press conference Thursday night, authorities identified the gunman as William Shea McKay, 44. McKay had an […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police investigators are working to identify a stabbing suspect

An official with Police Springs Police said investigators were working with the stabbing victim to get additional details to help identify the suspect. The victim is reportedly a security guard for a complex located off the 4700 block of East Palm Canyon Drive. Officials told News Channel 3 that the security guard contacted a motorist The post Palm Springs Police investigators are working to identify a stabbing suspect appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon, Two Others Charged with Gunning Down Perris Man

A convicted felon and two others accused of killing a 27-year-old Perris man on Christmas Eve were charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Miguel Angel Villegas, 30, Andrik Avalos Villasenor, 20, and Kassandra Lepe, 21 — all of Hemet — were arrested following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying Saturday of Rafael Morales in Perris.
PERRIS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mother of injured Palm Springs officer grateful her son is on the road to recovery

A little over a week ago, a local mother received a call she never expected to receive, her son, a Palm Springs police officer, was injured in the line of duty. On Dec. 20, two PSPD officers were hospitalized at the end of a high-speed pursuit after a suspect rammed their vehicle into them during The post Mother of injured Palm Springs officer grateful her son is on the road to recovery appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Suspects Charged in Doughnut Shop Robbery

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Two men who were arrested recently in connection with an early morning armed robbery of a doughnut shop have been charged in the case, authorities said. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at about 4:10 a.m., according to...
BURBANK, CA
mynewsla.com

Preliminary Hearing Set Friday in Riverside for Alleged Freeway Assailant

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, is charged with firearm assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony for the alleged attack in October.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Multiple firearms are seized at location in Fontana by Sheriff's Department

Multiple firearms were seized in Fontana by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, authorities said. Investigators served a search warrant at a location in the city and recovered the firearms as well as a 3D printer used to create parts for the manufacturing of "ghost" guns, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 28.
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs

A 28-year-old man from Hemet was behind bars today on suspicion of burglarizing $2,000 worth of products from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. The suspect was arrested Monday morning in San Jacinto on suspicion of burglary and being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer The post Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man and woman are arrested in connection with an attempted murder

A man and woman were arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a Highland apartment complex on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:15 a.m., deputies assigned to the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the 25900 block of Baseline Street regarding a report of shots fired.
HIGHLAND, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy