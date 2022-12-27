Read full article on original website
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYCRaj guleriaNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
jerseydigs.com
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The World Is About to Hear a Lot More Jersey Club Music, But It All Begins in Jersey
Jersey Club music has been a staple in the state for decades, but it seems the rest of the world is just now starting to take notice. Jersey Club music has always served as a unifying force, inspiring a wide range of people to participate in anything from sexy walking to hip-rocking.
Who had the best holiday decorations? Winners chosen in 3 Hudson towns
From traditional nativity and winter scenes to ripped-from-the-movies cartoon characters, the winners of this year’s Best Christmas Decorated Homes Contests in Bayonne, Jersey City and North Bergen offer a little something for just about everyone. Along with lights. Lots and lots of lights. Three grand-prize winners were chosen in...
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
3 Suspects Lead Cops On Chase In Westchester After Stealing Vehicle, 1 Still On Loose: Police
Three suspects charged with stealing a vehicle failed to avoid capture after leading police on a lengthy chase in Westchester County, authorities said. The chase happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 1:30 p.m., when police in New Rochelle were told that a stolen vehicle had entered the city aft…
‘John Doe’ Shot Dead In Paterson
Authorities were trying to identify a man shot dead on a Paterson street corner. The victim was shot in the head and arm at the intersection of North Main and Arch streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor...
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Brooklyn rail yard
NEW YORK -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after the car they were in veered off the road and landed in a Long Island Rail Road yard in Brooklyn. It happened Friday afternoon on Vanderbilt Avenue near Atlantic Avenue.The Audi took a barricade with it as it sped through a fence, then fell 30 feet down into the area of Atlantic Terminal rail yard."Most of us kind of, like, jumped out the way, obviously, as it was accelerating," witness D Elliott said.Elliott says it was like a scene from a movie. He was on a walk...
fox5ny.com
1 dead, 1 critical after car falls into LIRR trainyard in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - One person has died and another is in critical condition after a car fell into an LIRR train yard in Brooklyn on Friday. Authorities say that the car fell more than 20 feet into a train yard located at Atlantic Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue. First responders managed...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ
Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
3 Great Pizza Places In Paterson
The city of Paterson, NJ is home to some of the best pizza places in the area. Whether you’re a local resident looking for a quality spot to grab a slice or a visitor exploring the area, these top 3 pizzerias have something to satisfy everyone’s cravings!
fox5ny.com
Funeral held for FDNY fireifghter William Moon
LONG ISLAND - Mourners gathered on Long Island Thursday to say their final farewells to FDNY firefighter William Moon. Moon's funeral procession filled the streets of Bay Shore with dozens of fire trucks, police cars and other first responders, finally finishing at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church. Moon died earlier...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
One man killed in shooting in N.J. city
A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Paterson, and authorities are investigating. The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the head about 9:45 p.m. in the area of North Main and Arch streets, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. A report of gunfire brought...
fox5ny.com
2 dead after separate fires in Bronx, Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Two people are dead after a pair of fires in the Bronx and Brooklyn on Tuesday night. According to FDNY officials, the first fire happened at around 10 p.m. at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. When firefighters got the fire under control, they found...
Jersey City resident picked herself up and now works wonders
Jalisa Williams still has flashbacks of when she was a 3-year-old girl walking into the York Street Project building on 89th York Street with her mother. Now, 25 years later, she walks in that same building under a different mindset. “I want to show people you could always take a...
