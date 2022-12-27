ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

‘John Doe’ Shot Dead In Paterson

Authorities were trying to identify a man shot dead on a Paterson street corner. The victim was shot in the head and arm at the intersection of North Main and Arch streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor...
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Brooklyn rail yard

NEW YORK -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after the car they were in veered off the road and landed in a Long Island Rail Road yard in Brooklyn. It happened Friday afternoon on Vanderbilt Avenue near Atlantic Avenue.The Audi took a barricade with it as it sped through a fence, then fell 30 feet down into the area of Atlantic Terminal rail yard."Most of us kind of, like, jumped out the way, obviously, as it was accelerating," witness D Elliott said.Elliott says it was like a scene from a movie. He was on a walk...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ

Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
PATERSON, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Paterson

The city of Paterson, NJ is home to some of the best pizza places in the area. Whether you’re a local resident looking for a quality spot to grab a slice or a visitor exploring the area, these top 3 pizzerias have something to satisfy everyone’s cravings!
PATERSON, NJ
fox5ny.com

Funeral held for FDNY fireifghter William Moon

LONG ISLAND - Mourners gathered on Long Island Thursday to say their final farewells to FDNY firefighter William Moon. Moon's funeral procession filled the streets of Bay Shore with dozens of fire trucks, police cars and other first responders, finally finishing at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church. Moon died earlier...
BAY SHORE, NY
92.7 WOBM

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

One man killed in shooting in N.J. city

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Paterson, and authorities are investigating. The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the head about 9:45 p.m. in the area of North Main and Arch streets, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. A report of gunfire brought...
PATERSON, NJ
fox5ny.com

2 dead after separate fires in Bronx, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Two people are dead after a pair of fires in the Bronx and Brooklyn on Tuesday night. According to FDNY officials, the first fire happened at around 10 p.m. at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. When firefighters got the fire under control, they found...
BROOKLYN, NY

