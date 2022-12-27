ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDTN

Winter Storm Warning Extended with Drifting Snow

Tonight will still be windy and bitterly cold. Dangerous travel conditions will persist because of the blowing and drifting snow and frigid temperatures. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry for Christmas Eve, but continued very cold and windy. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy and bitterly cold with a few flurries,...
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
AccuWeather

Major storm to dump heavy snow, rain on western US this weekend

A strengthening and growing storm over the Pacific will overspread much of the West Coast before turning inland this weekend with adverse conditions ranging from heavy rain to feet of snow over the mountains, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The same storm will set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection next week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN News

The blizzard of 1978

Dear Tom, I’ve recently heard references to the Blizzard of 1978. Can you tell us about that storm? Thanks, Avery Johnson Dear Avery, The Blizzard of 1978 was an intense winter storm that battered a large portion of the Midwest with paralyzing winter weather. The storm began as a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system in northern […]
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Heavy and Wet Snow Caused Motorists Stranded for 8 Hours in Colorado

The forecast said that the weather could result in significant travel delays. Motorists should observe the weather before traveling. According to a recent weather report, motorists became stranded for eight hours in portions of Colorado due to heavy and wet snow unloading. Motorists felt the burden of traveling to portions...
COLORADO STATE

