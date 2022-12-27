ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
The Spun

Football World Is Praying For Micah Parsons Today

Late Tuesday night, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to Twitter with a message that broke the sports world's heart. Parsons appeared to reveal the death of one of his dogs. In a message on Twitter, he said putting a dog down is one of the hardest things to do.
MLive.com

Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants

ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision

Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
The Comeback

Chicago Bears release former first-round pick

There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17

There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver

When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team.  Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
Yardbarker

All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Drew Brees News

Drew Brees' first foray into coaching is set to come with his alma mater Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, his presence there also creates a conflict of interest for gamblers. According to ESPN, officials in the state of New Jersey have ordered sports books to halt betting on the...
Yardbarker

The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why

So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Lovie Smith wants to win, doesn't consider draft

No no. 1 pick? No matter. Lovie Smith – once Bears head coach and now Houston Texans head coach – said on Wednesday he expects his team to give its best efforts toward winning during the final two games of the regular season, despite the Bears jetting into striking distance of snatching the first pick from them in the next NFL draft.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Chicago

Bears Overreactions: Examining Wild Bryce Young NFL Draft Trade Idea

Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago - Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

