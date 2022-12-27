Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Football World Is Praying For Micah Parsons Today
Late Tuesday night, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to Twitter with a message that broke the sports world's heart. Parsons appeared to reveal the death of one of his dogs. In a message on Twitter, he said putting a dog down is one of the hardest things to do.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Chicago Bears release former first-round pick
There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17
There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
Davante Adams Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr’s Benching Very Clear
Davante Adams has finally broken his silence on the Wednesday benching of veteran Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr. Traded to the Las Vegas franchise this past offseason, Adams has made it well known that he and Carr - former college teammates at Fresno State - are good friends. In an ...
Raiders May Lose Davante Adams over Derek Carr’s Benching
It’s not a stretch to think he might demand a trade if his good friend Derek Carr is no longer with the team.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver
When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team. Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
Yardbarker
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin emerging as favorite to land key QB target in transfer portal, per report
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have already landed one quarterback recruit via the transfer portal. Now, the Badgers are trending as the early favorite to land another key QB in the portal. Already, the Badgers have landed former 4-star prospect and ex-Oklahoma QB Nick Evers. He may soon...
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Drew Brees News
Drew Brees' first foray into coaching is set to come with his alma mater Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, his presence there also creates a conflict of interest for gamblers. According to ESPN, officials in the state of New Jersey have ordered sports books to halt betting on the...
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why
So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
Look: J.J. Watt Reveals Hilarious Retirement Message He Received From Teammate
The Arizona Cardinals haven't made many positive headlines this season, but the Kliff Kingsbury-coached squad has had the privilege of rostering J.J. Watt for his final NFL season. Watt's many on-field accomplishments are perhaps overshadowed by his prolific philanthropic successes. It's no ...
Lovie Smith wants to win, doesn't consider draft
No no. 1 pick? No matter. Lovie Smith – once Bears head coach and now Houston Texans head coach – said on Wednesday he expects his team to give its best efforts toward winning during the final two games of the regular season, despite the Bears jetting into striking distance of snatching the first pick from them in the next NFL draft.
Bears Overreactions: Examining Wild Bryce Young NFL Draft Trade Idea
Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback...
