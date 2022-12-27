Read full article on original website
WBTV
Excitement builds ahead of Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The excitement is real for Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte. This bowl game reignites the old ACC rivalry between the NC State Wolfpack and the Maryland Terrapins. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. More than 45,000 fans...
Viral Duke’s Mayo Bowl Moments That Made Fans Do a Double Take
Duke’s Mayo made sure you remembered who was sponsoring this game.
wccbcharlotte.com
Candlelight Vigil Held for Charlotte Native Who Died in Buffalo, NY Blizzard
Friday night, friends and family honored a Charlotte native that was killed in the Buffalo snow storm. Dozens of people turned out for a candlelight vigil and balloon release for Anndel Taylor. The vigil was held at West Mecklenburg High School where Taylor graduated. She moved to Buffalo where she worked as a nurse. Anndel Taylor became stranded in her car on December 23rd during blizzard conditions. She called for help, but first responders could not reach her.
kiss951.com
Ty Pennington Coming To Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show
He’s a self-described “jack of all trades” who has put his many skills to good use. Ty Pennington is television host, artist, carpenter, author, and even a former model and actor. The Atlanta native parlayed his carpentry and design background into a job on the TLC home improvement reality show Trading Spaces from 2000 to 2003. That led Ty to hosting the Emmy Award-winning ABC reality series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition from 2003 to 2012.
wccbcharlotte.com
90 Day Fiancé Star Tim Malcolm Talks About Experience On Reality TV Juggernaut
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Charlotte native Tim Malcolm is a West Charlotte High School graduate, and star of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. Growing up in Charlotte, Tim says one of the only big TV names to come out of Charlotte is wrestling icon Ric Flair. For Tim, having Charlotte become more recognized as a big city through the show helps viewers discover it’s not a small town.
Charlotte leaders say Tepper talks on entertainment district, stadium unaffected by Rock Hill fight
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city government leaders offered a collective shrug of the shoulders last week in response to the resolution of a bankruptcy filing and multiple lawsuits around David Tepper’s abandoned Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. Judge Karen B. Owens agreed to approve the settlement plan pending some tweaks, signaling the close of a nine-month ordeal that proved costly for all sides financially and reputationally.
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
qcnerve.com
Stagioni is Charlotte’s Biggest (and Best) Surprise
I am leaving Charlotte. My friends – reluctantly – will say that they saw this coming. Perhaps you, too, will say the same. And perhaps even a small subset of you will experience a type of joy that will make you quiver in your Uggs, for as I have come to learn these past two and a half years, to live in Charlotte is to know many an Ashleigh who has been personally victimized by my food writing.
wccbcharlotte.com
‘He was one of a kind’: Livingstone Basketball team remembers Eric Henderson
SALISBURY, N.C. — Bright and smiling — that’s how the Livingstone College basketball team remembers their teammate Eric Henderson. ” Eric was just a one of a kind dude on and off the court. He was gentle. He was kind. He was always positive,” Livingstone College basketball team shooting guard Brandon Murray said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Find Uzi A Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Uzi. Uzi is 1 year old and full of energy. He loves going on car rides and is great at entertaining himself. Uzi enjoys toys, pup cups, and tug of war. It is recommended that he has slow introductions to other dogs.
country1037fm.com
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
wccbcharlotte.com
Community organization working to stop the killing as Charlotte hits 109 homicides
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rev. James Barnett, has been working to stop violence in the Charlotte area for 35 years. He said his ‘Stop the Killing’ crusade is one of the oldest crime fighting organizations in the city — its goal is to put words into actions.
Drake Maye's parents talk growing up a Tar Heel, NIL and transfer rumors
San Diego — "I'm a Carolina kid," Drake Maye said after the ACC Championship game in Charlotte. North Carolina had just lost to Clemson 39-10. A disappointing finish no doubt, but a game no one expected UNC to be in before the season. Maye's breakout year propelled Carolina to national relevance, even playoff and Heisman conversation, yet in the new world of NIL the elephant in the room was Maye's future. Rumors were starting to circulate that Maye could be in play for a program like Alabama where he originally committed before flipping to UNC.
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Petey!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Petey! Petey is 3 years old and fully house and crate trained. His favorite activities are retrieving balls and cuddling. If you are interested in adopting or fostering Petey or...
chapelboro.com
With the Closing of the Asian Corner Mall, a Community Loses Its Gathering Place
David Thach’s first memory of Dragon Court was of the restaurant being built. His father, one of its three original investors, worked on its construction while Thach watched as a 4-year-old. Over time, Thach saw forest green chairs and large, family-style tables fill the open space. Now, employees roll...
wccbcharlotte.com
Healthy Headlines: Keeping Kids Healthy In 2023
CHARLOTTE, NC — Many adults have plans to live healthier in the new year. But what about kids?. How can we make sure our children are healthy all year long? Here to talk about that in this week’s Healthy Headlines is Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health.
wccbcharlotte.com
Wet Finale to 2022
Clouds have built back into the Carolinas for our final Friday of 2022, but most locations have remained dry and warm. All communities in the Carolinas are above average this afternoon, but some are certainly warmer than others. Areas out east have cracked the 70º mark, but most are hanging around 60º in the Metro and westward. While temperatures have been variable, most of us will see at least a few showers overnight into New Year’s Eve.
wccbcharlotte.com
Travelers Continue to Deal with Cancellations and Lost Luggage at Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While unclaimed bags continue to pile up in the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, long lines are forming at baggage claim offices as dozens of travelers try to find their missing bags. ” They told me they were going to see if they could bring it to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Buddy's Seafood is more than just a business. It's a tribute to family
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device that controls many of the electronics in the store. “Alexa, open the market,” he says. The response he gets comes not from those...
