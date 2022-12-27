Newest Northern Michigan Fat Bike Race Coming to Cadillac in February

The newest Northern Michigan fat bike race will be taking place in Cadillac for all you winter outdoor enthusiasts.

The new Fatty Caddy Fat Bike Race will be debuting on Feb. 25, marking it the final stop in Shorts Brewing Fat Bike Race Series.

There are two different races to take part in, one being a 21 mile loop and the other a 10 mile loop, but they will both take place at the Cadillac Pathways.

“Having people come to town and really enjoy our trails and the Celtic pathway. It brings people in and their shopping and their eating and their staying in our facility and they’re really just enjoying what we have to offer in Cadillac as a pure Michigan trail town,” Kathy Morin, the executive director for the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, said.

Some of the proceeds will be going back to Cadillac Pathways.

Registration is open until Feb. 23. If you would like to register, click here.