ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

One wounded, one sought in Verona shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Verona police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Super C convenience store on Raymond Avenue at Eighth Street. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the shooting victim was in...
VERONA, MS
wtva.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville police investigate shooting that left one person injured

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is injured in a Starkville shooting. The gunfire happened Thursday night near the intersection of Reed Road and Orchard Lane. Starkville police said an argument led to the gunfire but they had no further details. The extent of the victim’s injury was not...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police search for suspect still in handcuffs, barefoot

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police spend the afternoon searching for a suspect that ran off with handcuffs on and his shoes off. Officers were first called to Lehmberg Road about an accident. While investigating the crash, police learned the suspect had a stolen gun. The man, whose identity...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Union County crash

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Escaped suspect in Columbus identified as Mac Shields

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police spent the afternoon searching for a suspect that ran off with handcuffs on and his shoes off and now we know who the suspect is. Officers were first called to Lehmberg Road about an accident. While investigating the crash, police learned the suspect had a...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected. 22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today. Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

One person wounded in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Three children found safe after missing/endangered alert

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Endangered/Missing Child Alert for the three Belmont children and their parents. The cancelation comes around 24 hours after the search. MBI did not disclose where they were found but stated the children were safe. For 24/7...
BELMONT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Daylight shooting near downtown leaves man injured

Police are seeking a suspect in a Thursday afternoon shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shots-fired call at 1:41 p.m. and found a male gunshot victim lying behind a parked vehicle at Candlewood Apartments, 401 Fifth St. S.. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle for treatment and was released Thursday evening, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

More details released about Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Webster County Sheriff’s Office asks for meat donations

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They are asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore said a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy