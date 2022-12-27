"The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released a list based on the 2020 Census results that counted 2,646 urban areas in the United States and its territories. That is nearly a thousand less than the previous tally, meaning hundreds of communities have lost their status as "urban." The change stems from the Bureau's new definition for what qualifies as urban, which raised the population threshold for the label from 2,500 to 5,000 people. It's also now counting housing unit density rather than population density. In a blog post explaining the change, the agency said the federal government does not have a standard...

1 DAY AGO