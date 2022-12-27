Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraska addressing long concession lines at Husker basketball games, Alberts says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is working on getting hot dogs into the hands of Husker fans more efficiently, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Friday. Alberts released a statement addressing complaints about long concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena. “We will work with our partners at PBA to see...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Dec. 30
LINCOLN, Neb. — Holiday basketball tournament action continued across the state on Friday. Here are the scores, highlights and storylines from the action. * Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln High play in the championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln East. Girls. Lincoln Northeast 54, Lincoln Pius X 50. Lincoln...
klkntv.com
Nebraska softball’s Rhonda Revelle shows off renovations to Bowlin Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska softball’s Bowlin Stadium got some upgrades this offseason. The stadium, which opened in 2001, got new turf and fence, according to head coach Rhonda Revelle’s post on Twitter. Revelle thanked Athletic Director Trev Alberts for the renovations. Bowlin Stadium, which seats 2,500...
Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing
For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness
The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
News Channel Nebraska
Hatcliff hits 1,000 points in sophomore season
CRETE - Mak Hatcliff made history on Thursday night. Early in the second half of Doane's Thursday night matchup with Bellevue, Mak Hatcliff scored her 1,000th point, becoming the fastest player in program history to hit that mark. Hatcliff completes the feat in 43 games played, averaging over 23 points per game.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule adding Texas high school football coach to Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule is reportedly adding a Texas high school coach to his staff at Nebraska. The news was reported by Matt Stepp of Texasfootball.com. Bob Wager has spent the majority of his high school coaching career at Arlington Martin High School, where he led the team to 17 straight playoff appearances. Wager is now going to become the next TE/Assistant special teams coach in Lincoln.
Nebraska men knock off Iowa in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Juwan Gary scored 14 points and each Nebraska starter scored in double figures and the Cornhuskers ran away from Iowa early and went on to a 66-50 win. C.J. Wilcher scored 13 points, Sam Griesel 12 and Emmanuel Bandoumel and Derrick Walker each scored 10 for Nebraska which snapped a three-game […]
1011now.com
Holiday Tournament High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 28)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from holiday tournaments on Wednesday Dec. 28. Game 5—Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m. Game 6—Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest, 3:45 p.m. Game 7—Kearney at Lincoln High, 3:45 p.m. Game 8—Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln...
klkntv.com
Channel 8 KLKN-TV’s top 8 stories of 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the year coming to a close, Channel 8 KLKN-TV has compiled its list of the top stories of 2022. A lot happened during Nebraska football’s tumultuous 2022 season. Head coach Scott Frost was fired after a loss to Georgia Southern, a non-Power Five...
Nebraska goes on 20-0 burst, handles Iowa
Nebraska used a 20-0 scoring run in the first half to beat Iowa 66-50 on Thursday night in a Big
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
Kearney Hub
Husker recruiting notes: Dylan Raiola, '24Ours' and an early trend as NU builds next class
As he worked to solidify Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, Matt Rhule often took to posting strings of emojis on Twitter. Some of the head coach's messages may have been hard to decipher, but there’s no confusion about what Rhule’s message to the Class of 2024 is. One day after signing 21 prospects, Rhule and his coaching staff began posting videos and messages featuring “24Ours,” the program’s new slogan for their 2024 recruiting efforts.
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s flag to battle for crown in national Twitter tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s flag is set to battle for the crown in a Twitter tournament ranking city flags across North America. The competition started in early November and included flags from 80 cities. On Saturday, Lincoln will face off against Columbia, South Carolina in the final...
Geno Auriemma back on sideline, watches UConn rout Creighton
Geno Auriemma commended UConn's energy after its 72-47 rout of No. 21 Creighton: "They're infuriating sometimes with some of the things they do, but they never stop. They just keep playing, so it's really neat to be around it."
Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever
Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
klkntv.com
Omaha zoo announces the retirement of Watson, its animal ambassador
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A beloved furry friend, known for his role as animal ambassador, will enter retirement as we enter the new year. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, was adopted by the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 2013 from R.U.F.F. Rescue Inc. in Lincoln. He had the...
kmaland.com
Cherie K. Graham, 54, Omaha, NE formerly of Red Oak, IA
Location:Senior Center 2700 N 4th St, Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Comments / 0