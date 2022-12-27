ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Nebraska high school basketball scores, Dec. 30

LINCOLN, Neb. — Holiday basketball tournament action continued across the state on Friday. Here are the scores, highlights and storylines from the action. * Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln High play in the championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln East. Girls. Lincoln Northeast 54, Lincoln Pius X 50. Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska softball’s Rhonda Revelle shows off renovations to Bowlin Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska softball’s Bowlin Stadium got some upgrades this offseason. The stadium, which opened in 2001, got new turf and fence, according to head coach Rhonda Revelle’s post on Twitter. Revelle thanked Athletic Director Trev Alberts for the renovations. Bowlin Stadium, which seats 2,500...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing

For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness

The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hatcliff hits 1,000 points in sophomore season

CRETE - Mak Hatcliff made history on Thursday night. Early in the second half of Doane's Thursday night matchup with Bellevue, Mak Hatcliff scored her 1,000th point, becoming the fastest player in program history to hit that mark. Hatcliff completes the feat in 43 games played, averaging over 23 points per game.
CRETE, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule adding Texas high school football coach to Nebraska coaching staff, per report

Matt Rhule is reportedly adding a Texas high school coach to his staff at Nebraska. The news was reported by Matt Stepp of Texasfootball.com. Bob Wager has spent the majority of his high school coaching career at Arlington Martin High School, where he led the team to 17 straight playoff appearances. Wager is now going to become the next TE/Assistant special teams coach in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
KELOLAND

Nebraska men knock off Iowa in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Juwan Gary scored 14 points and each Nebraska starter scored in double figures and the Cornhuskers ran away from Iowa early and went on to a 66-50 win. C.J. Wilcher scored 13 points, Sam Griesel 12 and Emmanuel Bandoumel and Derrick Walker each scored 10 for Nebraska which snapped a three-game […]
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Holiday Tournament High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 28)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from holiday tournaments on Wednesday Dec. 28. Game 5—Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m. Game 6—Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest, 3:45 p.m. Game 7—Kearney at Lincoln High, 3:45 p.m. Game 8—Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Channel 8 KLKN-TV’s top 8 stories of 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the year coming to a close, Channel 8 KLKN-TV has compiled its list of the top stories of 2022. A lot happened during Nebraska football’s tumultuous 2022 season. Head coach Scott Frost was fired after a loss to Georgia Southern, a non-Power Five...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker recruiting notes: Dylan Raiola, '24Ours' and an early trend as NU builds next class

As he worked to solidify Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, Matt Rhule often took to posting strings of emojis on Twitter. Some of the head coach's messages may have been hard to decipher, but there’s no confusion about what Rhule’s message to the Class of 2024 is. One day after signing 21 prospects, Rhule and his coaching staff began posting videos and messages featuring “24Ours,” the program’s new slogan for their 2024 recruiting efforts.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s flag to battle for crown in national Twitter tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s flag is set to battle for the crown in a Twitter tournament ranking city flags across North America. The competition started in early November and included flags from 80 cities. On Saturday, Lincoln will face off against Columbia, South Carolina in the final...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever

Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha zoo announces the retirement of Watson, its animal ambassador

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A beloved furry friend, known for his role as animal ambassador, will enter retirement as we enter the new year. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, was adopted by the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 2013 from R.U.F.F. Rescue Inc. in Lincoln. He had the...
OMAHA, NE

