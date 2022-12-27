Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
New-look ‘Cats take Nashville for Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE (WYMT) - The Wildcats are in the bowl game rhythm in the Music City. Kentucky has taken over the Vanderbilt campus in practice ahead of their Music City Bowl matchup against Iowa on New Year’s Eve. The bowl game rematch is projected to be among the lowest scoring...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky man was killed in a late-night house fire on Thursday. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty in Casey County. “We got called out around 11 o’clock to a structure...
wymt.com
Ky. hospital to begin requiring masks again due to high COVID transmission rates
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky hospital is requiring masks again. Clark Regional Medical Center says they are returning to masking starting Thursday because of high transmission rates of COVID. They ask everyone to bring their mask or pick one up at the entry to Clark Regional, Clark...
wymt.com
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYKT/WYMT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water District...
wymt.com
EKY county to create own garbage service after negotiations fail
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county and a garbage service company are ending their relationship after failed negotiations. On Tuesday, Davidson Sanitation posted on Facebook it would be ending garbage pickup to people in Jackson County. Company officials told the Jackson County Fiscal Court it would need...
wymt.com
Couple asks judge to sanction Kim Davis’s legal team; trial date for damages could be set soon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rowan County couple who sued Kim Davis over her refusal to grant them a marriage license now wants her team to pay their attorney fees for the latest appeal. Attorney Michael Gartland of Lexington filed the motion Thursday on behalf of David Ermold and David...
wymt.com
Winchester Municipal Utilities issues water shortage advisory
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Joining the many other utility companies in our area, Winchester Municipal Utilities is just the latest to issue a water shortage advisory. According to a press release, WMU says they’ve experienced record demand on the water system over the last several days due to record low temperatures and wind.
Comments / 0