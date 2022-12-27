ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wymt.com

New-look ‘Cats take Nashville for Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE (WYMT) - The Wildcats are in the bowl game rhythm in the Music City. Kentucky has taken over the Vanderbilt campus in practice ahead of their Music City Bowl matchup against Iowa on New Year’s Eve. The bowl game rematch is projected to be among the lowest scoring...
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky man was killed in a late-night house fire on Thursday. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty in Casey County. “We got called out around 11 o’clock to a structure...
wymt.com

EKY county to create own garbage service after negotiations fail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county and a garbage service company are ending their relationship after failed negotiations. On Tuesday, Davidson Sanitation posted on Facebook it would be ending garbage pickup to people in Jackson County. Company officials told the Jackson County Fiscal Court it would need...
wymt.com

Winchester Municipal Utilities issues water shortage advisory

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Joining the many other utility companies in our area, Winchester Municipal Utilities is just the latest to issue a water shortage advisory. According to a press release, WMU says they’ve experienced record demand on the water system over the last several days due to record low temperatures and wind.
