Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze. The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Southwest Airlines returns to regular flight schedule in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Southwest Airlines is back to regular scheduling for their flights after a week of thousands of cancellations. “There were no lines today and I was surprised because he was thinking we need to be here 3 hours early,” said Taylor Ware, who is flying to Tampa.
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?
ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
“It was dire here:” One Georgia county ran completely out of water after arctic freeze
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One Georgia county found itself completely out of water after arctic cold caused pipes to burst all over north Georgia. Channel 2′s Bryan Mimms was in Butts County, where so many pipes burst that the county’s water system was completely dried up by Monday night.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fairburn continues distributions as residents face water woes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More bottled water giveaways popping up around metro Atlanta. It comes as thousands of people are going on their third or fourth day with no running water in their homes. Fairburn is just one area feeling the impact after freezing temperatures wreaked havoc on...
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Water situation improving for residents of Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Families without water in Clayton County received some encouraging news Thursday morning. The Clayton County Water Authority (CCWA) held a press conference to let residents know that the situation is starting to improve. The agency’s general manager, Bernard Franks, said water service had returned to “most if not all of our customers.”
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta, temporary burn ban issued in Clayton County | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Norcross homeless shelter for women and children closed due to water damage
NORCROSS, Ga. — An emergency homeless shelter in Gwinnett County has closed its doors temporarily because of water damage from burst pipes on Christmas Day. The shelter and assessment center at HomeFirst Gwinnett in Norcross has flooded floors and a collapsed ceiling. It could be weeks until staff and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rules for THC Oil sales to be set in the New Year
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Traveling across state lines and meeting people in parking lots -- that’s the reality for caregivers and patients approved for THC oil. They said they have hope state regulators will approve of two companies who can give them an avenue to legally buy the oil in their own state.
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
'Just in shock': Atlanta area residents react to boil water advisory
ATLANTA — Carol Yancey of the Atlanta metro area was planning to spend a festive Christmas holiday with her large extended family. But she said the threat of possibly contaminated water in Clayton County ended her holiday plans. Boil water notices were issued last weekend and this week in...
fox5atlanta.com
Seniors struggling with burst pipes, lack of water for days at Decatur apartments
DECATUR, Ga. - The temperature may be rising, but the frigid Arctic blast is still causing problems around metro Atlanta. For the senior residents of Decatur's Magnolia Circle Apartments, burst pipes and freezing temperatures have left them without service for days. Christmas was anything but merry for Faye Sermons. "I'm...
Boil water advisory lifted in DeKalb County, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — In DeKalb County, the boil water advisory has now been lifted. Dekalb CEO Michael Thurmond made the announcement live on Channel 2 Action News at six on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “When you’re in subzero temperatures for multiple...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
atlantanewsfirst.com
VIDEO: Fire at Howell Mill Road Walmart forces evacuation, closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walmart on Howell Mill Road is closed this morning after a fire on Wednesday night. Video obtained from someone inside the store clearly shows flames inside the store. According to a report from Atlanta Fire, the fire started in the men’s clothing section...
Comments / 0