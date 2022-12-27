ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze. The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Southwest Airlines returns to regular flight schedule in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Southwest Airlines is back to regular scheduling for their flights after a week of thousands of cancellations. “There were no lines today and I was surprised because he was thinking we need to be here 3 hours early,” said Taylor Ware, who is flying to Tampa.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fairburn continues distributions as residents face water woes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More bottled water giveaways popping up around metro Atlanta. It comes as thousands of people are going on their third or fourth day with no running water in their homes. Fairburn is just one area feeling the impact after freezing temperatures wreaked havoc on...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Water situation improving for residents of Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Families without water in Clayton County received some encouraging news Thursday morning. The Clayton County Water Authority (CCWA) held a press conference to let residents know that the situation is starting to improve. The agency’s general manager, Bernard Franks, said water service had returned to “most if not all of our customers.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rules for THC Oil sales to be set in the New Year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Traveling across state lines and meeting people in parking lots -- that’s the reality for caregivers and patients approved for THC oil. They said they have hope state regulators will approve of two companies who can give them an avenue to legally buy the oil in their own state.
GEORGIA STATE
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

VIDEO: Fire at Howell Mill Road Walmart forces evacuation, closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walmart on Howell Mill Road is closed this morning after a fire on Wednesday night. Video obtained from someone inside the store clearly shows flames inside the store. According to a report from Atlanta Fire, the fire started in the men’s clothing section...
ATLANTA, GA

