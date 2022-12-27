ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Holiday Gift Market Dec. 29, Sunset Market Discover local holiday gifts and treats at San Diego County’s top weekly food and music street market every Thursday in December from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy one-stop shopping and dining with additional retail vendors, hot foods from around the world, gourmet gifts, kids activities and live music. Holiday Dining Guide Dec. 31-Jan. 1, Downtown Oceanside Whether you’re looking to sip champagne oceanfront or coffee curbside this New Year’s weekend, check our Downtown Oceanside Holiday Dining Guide to see which Downtown restaurants will be open and ready to serve you on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Sleigh the SZN Through Dec. 31, Mission Pacific Hotel Join Mission Pacific Hotel for good company, phenomenal cuisine and stellar music this New Year’s weekend. Make reservations for NYE Dinner at Oceanside’s newest Michelin Guide restaurant, Valle. Celebrate the last glorious Pacific sunset of 2022 with a special four-course menu featuring dishes such as Wagyu Wellington, king oysters, black cod and more in a phenomenal presentation of flavor, thoughtful service and delicious wine. Ring in 2023 at The Rooftop Bar at the Stop the Clock New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with two live DJs spinning the best dance music straight through to the wee hours of the new year. Jingle on the Beach Through Dec. 31, The Seabird Consider yourself home for the holidays at The Seabird Resort. Enjoy a free Golden Hour Champagne Toast Thursday to Sunday as you watch one of The Shore Room’s skilled bartenders expertly saber a sparkling bottle of champagne. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, The Noble Experience Prohibition New Year’s Eve Party at The Shore Room will include live music, a full cocktail menu of Prohibition-style cocktails, a New Year’s toast at midnight, party favors and Roaring ’20s costumed fun! At Piper Restaurant, make reservations for the NYE Dinner Saturday or New Year’s Day Farm Fresh Brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The Seabird is also offering kids activities open to locals on Saturday, including a Holiday Movie By The Pool and Kid’s Night Out. The Lounge Grand Opening Dec. 29, The Lounge Don’t miss the Grand Opening of The Lounge at 301 Mission Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday with 15% off all menu cocktails. A place of good people, good conversation and amazing drinks, the new Downtown cocktail bar, part of Harney Sushi, will serve Japanese-inspired craft cocktails Thursday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Census reveals 340,00 people fled California in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the course of 2022, 340,000 people left the state of California, according to census data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau. This is likely due to the rise in the cost of living and the level of taxation in the state. California lost enough people to lose an entire Congressional representative.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountymagazine.org

SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP

December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Rainy New Year’s Eve and Start to 2023 Expected in San Diego County

Rain could dampen the spirits of revelers on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service. “A pretty strong storm is moving south right now from Northern California and will bring rain to Southern California starting Saturday night,” said NWS forecaster Mark Moede. “It will probably only bring light rain during the day on Saturday, but the real time of concern for revelers will be Saturday from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

MountainWest Real Estate, City of Chula Vista, MTS undergo negotiations to develop Bayview Point

MountainWest Real Estate is given the green-light to start negotiations with The City of Chula Vista and Metropolitan Transportation System(MTS) to kick start Bayview Point. On Wednesday, it was reported that the real estate development team received the authorization from Chula Vista officials and MTS, to begin talks for this $900 million project that would bring a mixed-use mobility hub to the city of Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

Forecasters: more rain on the way for New Year's weekend

It was a mostly dry day in San Diego Wednesday, but another storm is on the way that could dampen New Year's Eve celebrations. "Precipitation is over for most of San Diego County for the next couple days except for really light rain in spots until Saturday afternoon," said National Weather Service forecaster Brian Adams, who added the storm Tuesday night dropped a half-inch to an inch of rain over much of the county.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego

Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
SAN DIEGO, CA
momcollective.com

The Best Soups in Orange County

I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

