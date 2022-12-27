Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distancesRoger MarshOceanside, CA
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenTemecula, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Related
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
Holiday Gift Market Dec. 29, Sunset Market Discover local holiday gifts and treats at San Diego County’s top weekly food and music street market every Thursday in December from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy one-stop shopping and dining with additional retail vendors, hot foods from around the world, gourmet gifts, kids activities and live music. Holiday Dining Guide Dec. 31-Jan. 1, Downtown Oceanside Whether you’re looking to sip champagne oceanfront or coffee curbside this New Year’s weekend, check our Downtown Oceanside Holiday Dining Guide to see which Downtown restaurants will be open and ready to serve you on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Sleigh the SZN Through Dec. 31, Mission Pacific Hotel Join Mission Pacific Hotel for good company, phenomenal cuisine and stellar music this New Year’s weekend. Make reservations for NYE Dinner at Oceanside’s newest Michelin Guide restaurant, Valle. Celebrate the last glorious Pacific sunset of 2022 with a special four-course menu featuring dishes such as Wagyu Wellington, king oysters, black cod and more in a phenomenal presentation of flavor, thoughtful service and delicious wine. Ring in 2023 at The Rooftop Bar at the Stop the Clock New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with two live DJs spinning the best dance music straight through to the wee hours of the new year. Jingle on the Beach Through Dec. 31, The Seabird Consider yourself home for the holidays at The Seabird Resort. Enjoy a free Golden Hour Champagne Toast Thursday to Sunday as you watch one of The Shore Room’s skilled bartenders expertly saber a sparkling bottle of champagne. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, The Noble Experience Prohibition New Year’s Eve Party at The Shore Room will include live music, a full cocktail menu of Prohibition-style cocktails, a New Year’s toast at midnight, party favors and Roaring ’20s costumed fun! At Piper Restaurant, make reservations for the NYE Dinner Saturday or New Year’s Day Farm Fresh Brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The Seabird is also offering kids activities open to locals on Saturday, including a Holiday Movie By The Pool and Kid’s Night Out. The Lounge Grand Opening Dec. 29, The Lounge Don’t miss the Grand Opening of The Lounge at 301 Mission Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday with 15% off all menu cocktails. A place of good people, good conversation and amazing drinks, the new Downtown cocktail bar, part of Harney Sushi, will serve Japanese-inspired craft cocktails Thursday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Snowy owl spotted on Orange County rooftop stuns community, draws crowd of spectators
An Orange County neighborhood surrounded by palm trees was stunned by an extremely rare sight: a snowy owl perched on a roof.
The Melt Planning Latest Location in Del Mar
Grilled Cheese Chain to Join Del Mar Highlands Town Center
kusi.com
Census reveals 340,00 people fled California in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the course of 2022, 340,000 people left the state of California, according to census data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau. This is likely due to the rise in the cost of living and the level of taxation in the state. California lost enough people to lose an entire Congressional representative.
How to prevent catalytic converter theft
With a rise in catalytic converter thefts around San Diego County, authorities are offering some precautionary tips to residents.
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP
December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
Rainy New Year’s Eve and Start to 2023 Expected in San Diego County
Rain could dampen the spirits of revelers on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service. “A pretty strong storm is moving south right now from Northern California and will bring rain to Southern California starting Saturday night,” said NWS forecaster Mark Moede. “It will probably only bring light rain during the day on Saturday, but the real time of concern for revelers will be Saturday from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.”
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Driver crashes vehicle into wall near Del Mar home
A 22-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a wall outside of a Del Mar home on Friday morning, said California Highway Patrol.
chulavistatoday.com
MountainWest Real Estate, City of Chula Vista, MTS undergo negotiations to develop Bayview Point
MountainWest Real Estate is given the green-light to start negotiations with The City of Chula Vista and Metropolitan Transportation System(MTS) to kick start Bayview Point. On Wednesday, it was reported that the real estate development team received the authorization from Chula Vista officials and MTS, to begin talks for this $900 million project that would bring a mixed-use mobility hub to the city of Chula Vista.
San Diego County deputies investigate bomb scare in Solana Beach
Sheriff's Bomb/Arson detectives were called in Friday to investigate a report of possibly undetonated military ordnance on the beach at Fletcher Cove which proved to be a false alarm.
foxla.com
Snowy owl spotted in Orange County
It's a rare holiday sight.. a snowy owl was seen on top of a house in Orange County. (Credit: Josh Lindsay)
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
Another atmospheric river to slam California with flooding rain, heavy mountain snow New Year's weekend
What has been a wet end to 2022 is going to get even soggier as another atmospheric river drenches California through New Year's weekend, bringing a renewed threat of flooding rain and heavy mountain snow.
KPBS
Forecasters: more rain on the way for New Year's weekend
It was a mostly dry day in San Diego Wednesday, but another storm is on the way that could dampen New Year's Eve celebrations. "Precipitation is over for most of San Diego County for the next couple days except for really light rain in spots until Saturday afternoon," said National Weather Service forecaster Brian Adams, who added the storm Tuesday night dropped a half-inch to an inch of rain over much of the county.
San Diego County home prices drop for sixth straight month
SAN DIEGO — The median price of a home in San Diego county has dropped by 10% according to CoreLogic, the data service that tracks home prices. In November, the median home price in the county was $765,000, just a few months earlier in May, the median home price was $850,000.
Wet weather ahead for San Diego County
Parts of North County are starting to see sprinkles as a band of light to moderate rain will move down the coast Tuesday evening and overnight.
abc10.com
California's 2023 new law explained: AB-2097, minimum parking requirement for new housing
SAN DIEGO — New year, new laws... and beginning in 2023, housing developers and business owners in California will no longer be required to include parking spots for residents and patrons if the project is located at least a half-mile from transit. Assembly Bill 2097: New Development Parking. Background:...
thediscoveriesof.com
22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego
Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
momcollective.com
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
Comments / 0