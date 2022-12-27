Toys for Tots Donates Toys to Nearly 6,000 Kids for 2022

Nearly 6,000 children were able to wake up to a Christmas in northwest Michigan this year.

This is thanks to Toys for Tots and the local Northern Michigan community.

Although the economic climate created some worry about donation shortages, it turned out to be a normal year for donations.

Toys for Tots says every time they go to the community with a clear message of what the need is, the community responds.

“Those toys made Christmas wonderful, not just for those kids, but for the families, for the parents who went into this Christmas season, not really knowing how they are going to have a Christmas with their kids. But thanks to the generosity of this community, 6000 kids had a great Christmas,” Mike Kent, the assistant coordinator for Toys for Tots Northwest Michigan, says.

Toys for Tots says they see this generosity form the community year after year.