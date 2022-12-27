Read full article on original website
Driver okay after he hits moose with pickup
BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck man escaped serious injury after he struck a moose with his pickup. Steve Fleckenstein, 50, was heading home from work at the Falkirk Mine around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit the bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County...
Bismarck man hits moose with pickup truck
Alleged doughnut thief with hatchet is charged in Bismarck
A Bismarck man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly raised a hatchet toward a convenience store clerk who tried to stop him from stealing doughnuts. Thirty-six-year-old Brently Iron Road faces charges of felony terrorizing and misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with the incident on Friday. According to...
Restaurant owners capture video of recent burglars in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — We’re now hearing from the owner of a restaurant in Bismarck which was broken into earlier this month. Ben Gillund owns Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive.She says she was alerted when the restaurant’s surveillance cameras captured the two thieves who broke in the morning of December 8th.Gillund says the thieves […]
Bismarck Fire Department reminds residents of who’s allowed to display fireworks in the city
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The start of 2023 is upon us. Many enjoy bringing in the new year by having their own private fireworks show. However, Bismarck Fire Department is reminding residents it’s against the law to shoot fireworks inside city limits without a permit. “It was a number of decades ago and it was […]
ND inmate back in custody after escape
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is back in custody after walking away from Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck. Police say 41-year-old Trevis Tessaro left the correctional center around 6:30 p.m. on December 29th. He was found and arrested at a Bismarck gas station 3 hours later...
On the frontlines of keeping Bismarck clean: a look at waste collection amid storms, holidays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snow, sleet, or shine, some workers are out in the elements every day. Greg Backhaus hits the road around six in the morning. Most days he’s in for quite a workout as he collects items tossed out by residents. “Up and down the steps, and...
Bismarck man with 108 Misdemeanors arrested for terrorizing with a hatchet at N. Bismarck Simonson
Shoplifting leads to $94.5 billion retail revenue loss nationwide
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Retail stores are facing a rising problem — shoplifting. According to the National Retail Federation, roughly $94.5 billion of retail revenue was lost in 2021 due to theft. According to the Bismarck Police Department, there have been 750 reports of shoplifting this year. This is...
BisMan’s Disturbing AND Senseless Latest Trend
I'm certainly not a police officer or a detective for that matter, but the rash of break-ins we've had lately makes me wonder if somehow they are all connected. Just recently there were two incidents that happened literally within yards of each other -AND the way they were carried out were almost identical. Doors smashed in to obviously make a quicker entry - these burglaries took place over the span of a weekend, just a week ago - The first one was at Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive, business was quickly restored after they boarded up the door -
Equipment piles up snow at Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow in Bismarck recently, the Kirkwood Mall had to get creative with its snow removal. The overflow area was capped. So heavy equipment crews moved on top of the snow piles and stacked it higher than normal. The move was made to prevent hauling the snow away which would cost the mall more money.
Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?
It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
Bismarck’s Brief Panic In Paradise ( Paradiso ) – CLOSED?
I can understand why many people can assume the worst these present days. So I came across this bit of news late yesterday afternoon on Bismarck People Reporting News - within just a minute or two of reading some comments I could feel the sense of panic. The headline of someone's question was simple and to the point - "Paradiso CLOSED?" - Of course, a quick thought flashed through my head of other restaurants in Bismarck and Mandan that have had to close their doors for good this past year. I wasn't the only one that was starting to panic, to worry, to think that we were about to lose another great place, "...went for some supper and drinks - Outside lights ON...dark INSIDE. No lights, No cars" Was this yet another place that had to succumb to the daily grind of having enough employees to run their restaurant?
Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold
No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
Bismarck man enters not guilty plea in rape case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man says he didn’t rape a minor. Police say a 13-year-old reported 29-year-old Clifford Parisien raped her in July. Police claim the incident was corroborated by text messages between the victim and the suspect. They said one message sent from Parisien’s phone asked the child to keep the incident a secret. Parisien told police he didn’t know the victim and other people had access to his phone.
Family in Bismarck is attacked by DoorDash driver
North Dakota legislative leaders may again allow remote voting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO Prairie Public) – Legislative rules adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed lawmakers to participate remotely, if they were quarantined. The rules also allowed remote testimony in committees. Some federal COVID relief money allowed the Legislature to put cameras and sound gathering in committee hearing rooms and...
How long should holiday decorations stay up? Snow may be a factor this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All winter, Bill Gabel has cleared the driveway of his home in Bismarck. The snow’s come off the driveway but it has piled up on last week’s Christmas decorations. “They’ll be there until it melts,” said Bill Gabel, Bismarck resident. For most,...
