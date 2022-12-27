ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kwanzaa celebrated at Kansas state capital

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Governor Laura Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa with the African-American Community on Monday at the Kansas Statehouse.

Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Topeka Public Schools superintendent, was the guest speaker for the event. Kelly was the honored guest and helped light the Kinara. The Kinara has seven candles: three red on the left, three green on the right and a single black candle in the center. The seven candles represent the Seven Principles of Kwanzaa. Red, green and black are the symbolic colors of the holiday.

21 abortions performed per day in Kansas during 2021, KDHE says

Kwanzaa is a weeklong celebration that honors African heritage in African-American culture. This year`s theme is, “The Future of Hope.”

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African American culture from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, culminating in a communal feast called karamu. Kwanzaa was created by professor and activist Maulana Karenga in 1966. The celebration is based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of Africa and was first celebrated in 1966.

During the week of Kwanzaa, a new candle is lit on the Kinara each day. The center black candle is lit first, and the lighting then proceeds from left to right, the new candle being lit corresponding to the principle of that day. In this way, each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to the contemplation of one of the Seven Principles.

Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com

Each of the candles also has a meaning. The black one symbolizes the African people, the red their struggle and the green the future and hope that comes from their struggle.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pd7mH_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZOSE_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xXB7_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdIfp_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXhNc_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAPR5_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4VW7_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oZKe_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHR3k_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IcAL_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVAs8_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kOXg_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVUqy_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNAvB_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svn9a_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdCOB_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SzWv_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXjWm_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZyaT_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VT9op_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tA1fB_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wiYtE_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJFqf_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ze0Ls_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFN98_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3AZg_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CiDYK_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sb8E8_0jw0Mxxa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08g5BY_0jw0Mxxa00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 2

Related
KSNT News

List of Kansas events leading up to Inauguration Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The New Year will kick off with a celebration leading up to the Inauguration of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Lt. Governor David Toland.  The Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced the schedule for the Day of Service events on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Volunteer opportunities appear to be open starting as soon as […]
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Life of the party: Aggieville ready for New Years Eve

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan is the place to be this weekend. Aggieville already has its namesake little apple up and ready to drop this New Year’s Eve, but that is just one of the many reasons locals and out-of-towners will be flocking to Aggieville this Saturday. On Saturday, Aggieville will be packed with people ready […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

SNCO Solid Waste hosting weekend cardboard collection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department wants your cardboard. The agency is holding a cardboard-only collection this Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. It’s the first time they’ve held an event like this. They think it’s come at the perfect time. “We...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

K-State 2023 Weed School

Kansas State Research and Extension will be hosting the 2023 Eastern Kansas Weed Schools in three locations across eastern Kansas:. January 23rd, Ottowa, Neosho County Community College, 7-9 pm. January 24th, Bronson, Bronson Public Library, 7-9 am. January 24th, Parsons, SE Research and Extension Center, 11:30 am- 1:30 pm. Please...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Zoo Lights ends Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo’s winter Zoo Lights display was scheduled to end on Dec. 28 but has been extended thru Friday, Dec. 30. The Topeka Zoo had to close multiple days because of winter weather conditions so they are extending Zoo Lights for 2 more days. Ticket prices for the additional days are […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Time and Temp line to remain in service with new owners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Shortstop Time and Temperature phone line will remain in service. The line was in danger of ending due to the retirement of Larry’s Shortstop owner Larry Jones, and new owner SQURL taking over. However, the attention the line’s fate received after the change showed the management at SQURL there was something there.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas program opens soon for families in need of heating bill assistance

KANSAS (WIBW) - If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week. As the weather gets colder – the thermostat on Kansas homes increases, but if your family is struggling to cover heating bills,...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Joint meeting for Neosho, Verdigris RACs set for Jan. 12

A joint meeting has been announced next month for two Regional Advisory Committees covering much of the KVOE listening area. Members of the Neosho and Verdigris RACs will meet Jan. 12 in Parsons to discuss recent updates from the Kansas Water Office, RAC responsibilities and groundwater management district plans for what are called local enhanced management areas — places where owners of water rights agree to have those rights regulated to a higher level of conservation and lower use of water than would normally take place.
PARSONS, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest

Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
KANSAS STATE
East Coast Traveler

Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy