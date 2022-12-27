Read full article on original website
Ex-Celtics Big Ejected, Appears To Be Knocked Out In Magic-Pistons Scuffle
Celtics fans may not remember too much about Moritz Wagner’s nine-game stint in Boston, but if they do it probably has something to do with his propensity for stirring the pot. It doesn’t seem as though things have changed during his tenure with the Orlando Magic. Wagner was...
Popculture
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
NBC Sports
Rockets' Silas lauds Celtics for 'classy' tribute to his late father
The Boston Celtics paid tribute to the late Paul Silas on Tuesday night -- both intentionally and unintentionally. The Houston Rockets and head coach Stephen Silas made their lone visit to Boston on Tuesday, just over two weeks after Stephen's father, Paul -- a former Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer -- passed away at 79.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla questionable for Clippers game with corneal abrasions
BOSTON — Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Clippers because of corneal abrasions, according to the team. Mazzulla suffered the injury during a recent pickup game, which also forced him to sit out Tuesday’s win over the Rockets. Mazzulla was a late...
Bruins legend Bobby Orr ‘throwing out’ first puck for Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Instead of a first pitch at Fenway Park, there will be a first puck at the 2023 NFL Winter Classic next month -- and Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr will reportedly be the one to deliver it. According to NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin, Orr will be “throwing out” the first puck...
Video: Gary Payton II Gets His Ring From Draymond Green
He received the ring from the veteran just before tip-off with his father, Gary Payton watching from courtside.
Celtics Odds: Boston Listed Among Trae Young’s Predicted Destinations
Could the Boston Celtics soon be in the market to add another young star? Well, while the Atlanta Hawks have Trae Young under contract, that isn’t stopping oddsmakers from making their premature predictions. After Young made his debut All-Star campaign in 2020, the Hawks opened up their checkbook and...
Damon Stoudamire pushes right buttons as Celtics acting head coach in key win over Clippers | Brian Robb
The Celtics found themselves facing as good of a measuring stick game as they will see all season on Thursday night at TD Garden. A healthy Clippers squad that had been rolling (winners of seven of their past nine) came into town completely healthy in the midst of an East Coast swing. The Celtics were down Malcolm Brogdon (illness) but had their full complement of rotation players otherwise and were well-rested amid a lengthy homestand.
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo expires this Saturday night
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo offer won’t be around much longer, as it will expire when the clock strikes...
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has always been a Red Sox fan: ‘I hate Bucky Dent’
For Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, his new role has positioned him in the same city as his favorite American League baseball team: the Red Sox. Montgomery grew up in Montreal, so it should be little surprise that his favorite team growing up was the National League’s Montreal Expos (which moved to Washington to become the Nationals in 2004) Still, that did not stop Montgomery from rooting for Boston, an interest that started with one of the most memorable years in Red Sox history.
FanDuel Ohio promo: final countdown is here, claim $100 bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel Ohio promo during December is delivering multiple bonuses to new players. Anyone who signs up before Ohio...
Countdown to Kickoff: Saints vs. Eagles
New Orleans will try to play spoiler against suddenly banged-up Philly
NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Drawing Trade Interest
Despite an NBA-best 25-10 start, the Boston Celtics remain in the rumor mill with outside organizations reportedly interested in one veteran guard. Payton Pritchard hasn’t seen a whole lot of playing time this season in his third campaign. He’s notched a career-low 10.5 minutes through 21 games. Yet, that isn’t putting a halt to his garnered interest with plenty of time before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.
Why is Masataka Yoshida called ‘Macho Man?’ Where Red Sox outfielder’s nickname came from
Masataka Yoshida also goes by another name: Macho Man. The nickname has followed the new Boston Red Sox outfielder as he heads to the majors this season and comes from the 29-year-old’s time with the Orix Buffalos. According to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey, it all started with Yoshida’s choice...
Here are 3 things the Patriots must do to beat the Miami Dolphins
There was a time not too long ago where seeing the Miami Dolphins on the schedule didn’t elicit fear. If anything, the post-Dan Marino Dolphins were rarely a good matchup against the Tom Brady led Patriots. From 2002-2019, the Patriots went 24-12 against the Dolphins. With Brady and Belichick,...
