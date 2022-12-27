ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man was reported missing Friday morning by family members, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. James A. Locklear is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds and is believed to have a cognitive impairment. He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen at about […]
LUMBERTON, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes are closed on Insterstate 85 South after a reported crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 83, near Exit 83 for NC 29/Tributary Way. The closure began at around 12:34 p.m. and traffic maps show around four miles of growing traffic […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS

A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – John Sullivan, known as Tim by his friends, was an independent, active 84-year-old. “Most people would say he’s my brother and not my dad,” said Sullivan’s daughter, Kathy Petrizzi. She and her brother Mark Sullivan spoke with CBS 17 from Virginia where they were gathered for the holidays.
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers impersonating its deputies, asking for money

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers impersonating its deputies and asking for money. Victims from South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Florida have called the sheriff’s office to report receiving a phone call from the sheriff’s office phone number stating that they were under investigation, […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

