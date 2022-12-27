Read full article on original website
81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man was reported missing Friday morning by family members, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. James A. Locklear is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds and is believed to have a cognitive impairment. He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen at about […]
Deputies: People in 2 cars shoot at each other in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — People in two cars shot at each other Thursday in Scotland County, according to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened near Fletcher Street in the Gibson area, Dover said. No one was injured and one of the cars involved has been found, Dover said. […]
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes are closed on Insterstate 85 South after a reported crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 83, near Exit 83 for NC 29/Tributary Way. The closure began at around 12:34 p.m. and traffic maps show around four miles of growing traffic […]
Is it you? Next-of-kin needed for woman who passed away, Cumberland County deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s detectives are reaching out to the public for assistance to find the next-of-kin of a woman who passed away. Deputies said 63-year-old Debra McRaff died at her home on Dec. 20. She lived on Victor Hall Lane in Fayetteville, according to...
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
1 person with serious injuries airlifted to hospital after tanker truck crashes in Guilford County, EMS says
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a tanker truck crashed in Guilford County on Wednesday. EMS officials tell FOX8 the only vehicle involved in the crash near exit 122 at the NC 73/I-85/US 220 interchange was the tanker truck. The tanker truck was not hauling […]
Early morning shooting rattles Durham neighborhood
One woman was found shot in Durham on Friday morning. One woman was found shot in Durham on Friday morning.
County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS
A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – John Sullivan, known as Tim by his friends, was an independent, active 84-year-old. “Most people would say he’s my brother and not my dad,” said Sullivan’s daughter, Kathy Petrizzi. She and her brother Mark Sullivan spoke with CBS 17 from Virginia where they were gathered for the holidays.
Fayetteville officials to announce new police chief Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials are ready to say who they are hiring as their new police chief. City Manager Doug Hewett said Tuesday that he will announce his new hire at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the council chambers at City Hall. He said earlier this month he...
Harnett County family left with questions after loved one dies in detention center
A Harnett County family is left with questions after a loved one set to be released died behind bars.
Driver arrested after Clinton police chase ends with fiery crash into Fort Bragg gate
A police chase that started at a park in Clinton ended in a fiery crash at Fort Bragg.
Intersection reopens after car hits utility pole in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they shut down an intersection after a crash early Friday morning. At about 1:29 a.m., officers said they were called to the intersection of Ramsey St. and Wall St. in reference to a single vehicle crash. According to investigators, the vehicle crashed...
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in Raleigh, sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday morning that they were looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. As of 12:45 p.m., Paige Williams was located, though the sheriff’s office did not share where she was found. In a release, the sheriff’s office...
Scotland County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers impersonating its deputies, asking for money
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers impersonating its deputies and asking for money. Victims from South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Florida have called the sheriff’s office to report receiving a phone call from the sheriff’s office phone number stating that they were under investigation, […]
North Carolina substitute teacher expected in court, charged for indecent liberties with 2 students
A Wake County substitute teacher is expected to make a court appearance after being arrested and charged for indecent liberties with two students.
Cumberland County felon gets 7+ years for using gun in McDonald’s 2020 assault
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County felon was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for possessing a firearm. Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, illegally had a gun that was previously used in a violent assault, U.S. Attorney Mike Easley said in a news release. On...
