Johnny Knoxville Hilariously Trolls President Barack Obama's End Of Year Movie List: 'What, No Jackass Forever'

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
It seems Jackass icon Johnny Knoxville ’s signature sense of humor spans well beyond his famous MTV program, as the star hilariously trolled former President Barack Obama on social media last week.

It all began on Friday, December 23, when the former politician took to Instagram with his annual media roundup posts, detailing his favorite works of art and music over the past 365 days.

Though the former world leader’s list of top films was fairly comprehensive, ranging from historical drama Till to modern sci-fi classic Everything Everywhere All At Once , it seems Knoxville thought there was a glaring omission on the ex POTUS’s list: the most recent Jackass movie .

“What, no Jackass Forever 😮😂,” Knoxville hilariously commented on the post.

MICHELLE OBAMA ADMITS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH BARACK OBAMA 'IS NOT PERFECT, BUT IT'S REAL AND WE'RE COMMITTED TO IT'

Yet it seems Knoxville isn’t the only star to joke about the previous president on social media lately. In a viral video from earlier this month, former First Lady Michelle Obama didn’t mince words when it came to the early years of her marriage, hilariously revealing that there was a span of time in which she was less than thrilled with her famous hubby.

"People think I'm being catty when I'm saying this. It's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband ," quipped Michelle, who shares daughters Malia , 24, and Sasha , 21, with the former Commander-in-Chief, in a popular TikTok. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

Part of this phenomenon, she said, was the result of going from a carefree couple to doting parents, a shift that seemingly significantly impacts all relationships.

"You can be all great individually when you're just married. You got your life, he's got his, you come together, it's all, 'ooh, good to see you, bye. Take it easy,'" the mom-of-two said in the clip. "But the minute we had kids, it's like, 'Where you going?' and 'how far?'"

To Michelle, this change in attitude was particularly pronounced when their girls were young.

MICHELLE OBAMA REVEALS WHY SHE 'COULDN'T STAND' HUSBAND BARACK OBAMA WHEN HER KIDS WERE YOUNG

"That's when all the measuring starts because you like got this project, and guess what? Little kids, they're terrorists," she joked. "They are. They have demands. They don't talk, they're poor communicators, they cry all the time, they're irrational ... and you love them more than anything. And so you can't blame them ... so you turn that ire on each other ."

