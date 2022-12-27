Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
These 5 women will help chart the course in politics ahead of 2024
When history is written, 2022 will be remembered as the year democracy teetered on the brink and women’s rights were rescinded, rather than expanded, for the first time in American history. For American women, it was a year of highs and lows – still reeling from the stunning loss...
MSNBC
Jamie Raskin thinks the Electoral College threatens democracy. He's right.
The final report of the House Jan. 6 committee included 11 recommendations to prevent a repeat of former President Donald Trump’s challenge to the peaceful transfer of power. Missing, though, is a potential 12th recommendation, one that would be a major lift even in a less partisan climate: abolishing the Electoral College.
MSNBC
George Santos’ wall of GOP support starts to show serious cracks
Rep.-elect George Santos seems to realize that he’s facing a serious problem. The New York Republican lied about much of his biography, got caught, and is struggling to deal with the fallout. After letting the fire rage for several days, the incoming congressman’s new plan is to grudgingly concede...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being sued
'Rourke has claimed on multiple occasions that the fact that Warren contributed $1 million to Abbott's re-election campaign constitutes bribery. Now he is being sued for it.
McCarthy offers his critics a key concession in effort to clinch House speakership
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has offered a key concession to critics of his bid for the House speakership during private conversations this week: reducing the threshold that is required to force a floor vote on ousting the sitting speaker, according to six Republican sources familiar with the internal discussions.
MSNBC
Nevada’s newest (and least qualified) judge is an alarming teachable moment
Typically, being qualified for a job is key to actually obtaining that job. This is not true for former Las Vegas City Council member and state Assembly member-turned-soon-to-be-Judge Michele Fiore. Fiore, who just lost her bid to become Nevada’s treasurer, has never practiced law. Indeed, it’s rare to serve as a judge when one has not even attended law school. But more troubling is that Fiore has been the subject of at least one federal investigation and civil suit, has bragged about breaking the state law when she was a member of the state Assembly and previously suggested that law enforcement officers opt not to follow the law. She also appears to seriously lack what the American Bar Association refers to as “judicial temperament.”
MSNBC
Why George Santos is the perfect poster boy for House Republicans
When all was said and done in the 2022 midterms, the GOP’s “red wave” not only failed to materialize, but the marginal victory the party ultimately claimed in the House proved to be a sham. For multiple reasons. Republicans took over the House majority with the help...
MSNBC
Seemingly endless Santos lying scandal burdens GOP transition to House majority
Olivia Beavers, congressional reporter for Politico, discusses how the seemingly bottomless bucket of lies told by Republican congressman-elect George Santos is leaving his GOP colleagues conflicted, wanting his seat in Congress, but regretting the shame he brings to the party. Dec. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
New transcripts shed light on Trump’s interest in Jan. 6 pardons
Donald Trump’s abuses of his pardon powers were a staple of his failed term: As regular readers may recall, the former president used his presidential authority to reward loyalists, assist cover-ups, undermine federal law enforcement, and dole out perverse favors to the politically connected. But 11 months ago, the...
MSNBC
GOP attempts to minimize threat of far-right violence
Former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for Washington D.C. Donell Harvin, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, Associate Editor and Columnist for Real Clear Politics A.B. Stoddard, and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade discuss the GOP undermining U.S. institutions and downplaying the threat of far-right violenceDec. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Moskowitz: George Santos' lies are 'just the lowest form of humanity'
Rep.-elect Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) joined Morning Joe to talk about the investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY), including his supposed Jewish heritage and claims his family escaped the Holocaust. Calling the claims by Santos his “pièce de resistance” of lies that began with lying about where he went to college and his career.Dec. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump criticized 'trashiness' of Jan. 6 rioters but appreciated their fight: transcript
Nicolle Wallace talks with Luke Broadwater, congressional reporter for the New York Times, about some of the highlights in newly released transcripts of January 6th Committee interviews, including former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham describing Donald Trump's regard for the people rioting to keep him in power.Dec. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
New Jan. 6 transcripts reveal Trump considered ‘blanket pardons’
New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, and U.S. special correspondent for BBC Studios Katty Kay react to the January 6th committee sharing 18 new transcripts to the publicDec. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
How many times did Meadows burn docs in a White House fireplace?
It’s been well documented that Rep. Scott Perry met then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows after the 2020 election, which was itself controversial: By all accounts, the Republicans were exploring how best to keep Donald Trump in power, despite his defeat. But just as notable is what happened in the immediate aftermath of their conversation.
MSNBC
Why new federal pregnancy protections in the workplace matter
Two weeks ago, with time running out in the current Congress, a trio of Senate Republicans blocked bipartisan legislation to extend new workplace accommodations to pregnant people. One of the GOP senators, North Carolina’s Thom Tillis, argued that the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act would force employers to “provide accommodations such as leave to obtain abortions on demand under the guise of pregnancy-related condition.”
MSNBC
55 percent of Americans say gender doesn't matter in presidential candidate
In new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Polling of a thousand individuals, only four said the ideal age for a president would be 80 or older. Susan Page joins Morning Joe to discuss the new survey looking at ideal characteristics for a U.S. president.Dec. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
House Jan. 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena
The January 6th Committee has withdrawn its subpoena of former President Donald Trump, according to a letter from the committee released by one of Trump’s lawyers. In the letter, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said the end of the committee’s work means the information they were seeking from Trump is no longer practical.Dec. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Women were on the front lines of fight for freedom, democracy in 2022
The Killer New Cadillacs Will Leave You Breathless When you succeed, so do we. Hiring for remote roles. New Retirement Villages Near Ashburn (Take A Look At The Prices) The 5 Books to Read to Transform Your Life in 2023.
Comments / 0