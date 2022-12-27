Read full article on original website
Friday Weather Briefing Video — Rain Moves In Later Today; Slight Risk Up for Tuesday
THE LAST FRIDAY OF 2022: Today will start off mainly dry but rain and a few embedded claps of thunder will begin to move into the area by midday and move into the Birmingham area right around the 4-5 pm time frame. Rain and storms should reach the Gadsden, Anniston, and Auburn areas by the 6-7 pm time frame. Severe weather is not expected for Central Alabama, but a few strong storms will be possible down in the southwestern corner of the state. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the mid 70s.
The Late Afternoon Weather Report — Plenty of Rain on the Way
Wow! What a day across much of Central Alabama as mostly clear skies ruled the day with afternoon highs reaching the lower to mid 70s. The west and northwestern parts of the area would have to argue with that a little bit, as clouds and some sprinkles fell, which kept temperatures down in the 60s. The warm spot was Eutaw topping out at 75º, while the cool spot was Haleyville at 66º. Birmingham’s high was 70º.
Looking Back At Monday Night’s Event Across The Tennessee Valley
TENNESSEE VALLEY MINI-SNOWMAGEDDON: Many have been asking about the situation across far North Alabama last night. Here are some notes…. *I am on “vacation” this week, but weather never takes a break, and I was watching the situation unfold last night with great interest. I spent over 8 continuous hours ingesting and posting weather photos and videos from the snow/ice zone. I am thankful for everyone who took the time to send me this content; it is extremely helpful.
Alabama NewsCenter — Can’t Miss Alabama: Ring in the new year with celebrations and performances
Toast the end of 2022 with a nod to Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s performance and a glass of bubbly Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. in Birmingham. Maestro Carlos Izcaray will take the podium to lead the Alabama Symphony Orchestra in a selection of Strauss favorites and more. The venue is UAB’s Alys Stephens Center.
