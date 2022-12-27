ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FedUp
3d ago

I felt bad for the family until they started blaming 911. How about her responsibility for leaving work and not checking the weather. Personal responsibility is real. It was tragic and a freak of nature. But this is typical of this demographic, blame the government 🙄 Like 911 knew her race. SMH

qcnews.com

Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief. It was Dec. 16 when Jonathan Ko was eating dinner with his fiancée and cousin at Seoul Meat Company in South end. He knew something was wrong when his cousin tapped on the glass window.
WBTV

Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation

Three shootings in the span of just a few hours are having police scramble for clues to who may be responsible for these crimes. The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas...
WCNC

North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
WCNC

Major improvements with Southwest Airlines flights, but not perfect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Things are looking up at airports across the country for Southwest Airlines passengers. The airline showed major improvements on Friday, and it said it returned to its normal operating schedule. A sea of bags are still at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Droves of unclaimed luggage still...
WCNC

Charlotte Fire Department prioritizes mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of firefighters are killed each year in the line of duty, and thousands more are injured. But many suffer from invisible wounds like PTSD or mental health issues. To improve mental wellness, the Charlotte Fire Department has developed an internal behavioral health program to incorporate...
WCNC

Apparent assault near South End restaurant caught on camera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An assault that was reported to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department earlier in December appears to have been recorded and uploaded to social media. CMPD's incident report said the victim was hit in the face by a suspect on Dec. 16, 2022, just outside of Seoul Food in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte. The report said the victim did not know the suspect.
WCNC

New Year's Eve events around Charlotte offer something for everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting ready to say goodbye to 2022. Dozens of restaurants and bars are hosting celebrations, including a free, family-friendly event in Uptown. At the Music Yard, organizers promise an extraordinary experience with a Great Gatsby-themed party that starts at 7 p.m. Saturday night. General...
WCNC

Some pizza boxes can be recycled. Here's what to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's pizza night. Do you know where your used pizza boxes are?. It can be a contentious question given recycling facilities' attempts to remind users to avoid tossing food and certain plastic food containers into recycling bins. So, some might respond: "In the trash." Domino's hopes...
Charlotte Stories

City of Charlotte Banning TikTok For All Employees

Just become one of the many government entities to outright ban TikTok from all work devices due to the rising security issues. The removal of the app from city devices will be completed by the 6th of January, 2023, in line with a recent warning issued by the FBI regarding the potential national security concerns associated with the app.
