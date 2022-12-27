Read full article on original website
I felt bad for the family until they started blaming 911. How about her responsibility for leaving work and not checking the weather. Personal responsibility is real. It was tragic and a freak of nature. But this is typical of this demographic, blame the government 🙄 Like 911 knew her race. SMH
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Thousands of socks helping homeless people find comfort this winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A clean pair of socks can be taken for granted these days. As humble as they are, they are critical for warmth. For those who are homeless and outside a majority of the time, it's a need that sometimes goes unmet. That's where Boardroom Socks comes...
NC family heartbroken from 22-year-old sister's death in Buffalo blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 22-year-old woman was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday. Anndel Taylor, who had moved to Buffalo, New York, from Charlotte, North Carolina, was driving...
wccbcharlotte.com
Community organization working to stop the killing as Charlotte hits 109 homicides
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rev. James Barnett, has been working to stop violence in the Charlotte area for 35 years. He said his ‘Stop the Killing’ crusade is one of the oldest crime fighting organizations in the city — its goal is to put words into actions.
Shooting in south Charlotte leaves one person hospitalized, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video featured in this story is from a previous report. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital in south Charlotte late Thursday. Officers responded to the incident that happened just after 11:30 p.m. at an...
qcnews.com
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief. It was Dec. 16 when Jonathan Ko was eating dinner with his fiancée and cousin at Seoul Meat Company in South end. He knew something was wrong when his cousin tapped on the glass window.
A Charlotte mom who lost her son to shooting organizing 2023 Mega Mommy March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen 109 homicides in 2022, as of December 29, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That’s 12 more than this time last year. With only a couple of days left in the year, families who are left grieving are trying to prevent more...
He survived an axe attack and has waited 1 year for a home. Anson County animal advocates want you to meet Bubba
POLKTON, N.C. — When Bubba arrived at Anson County Animal Services in December 2021, the terrier mix was in rough condition, volunteer and animal advocate Heather Harrigan said. "Bubba came in as a stray," Harrigan said. "He had a major axe wound on his head." Today, she and other...
WBTV
Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation
Three shootings in the span of just a few hours are having police scramble for clues to who may be responsible for these crimes. The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas...
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
Major improvements with Southwest Airlines flights, but not perfect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Things are looking up at airports across the country for Southwest Airlines passengers. The airline showed major improvements on Friday, and it said it returned to its normal operating schedule. A sea of bags are still at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Droves of unclaimed luggage still...
2 North Carolina Eateries Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in North Carolina.
Travelers hit the road with rental cars amid Southwest Airlines flight cancellations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travelers are still dealing with chaos as flights are canceled and delayed. A sea of bags have grown across airports as people scrambled to find other options. Many have turned toward driving. For a time that's supposed to feel joyful, for some, it's feeling anything but....
A violent 24 hours in the Queen City, with 4 shootings in less than a day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a violent 24 hours in the Queen City. Separate shootings have left some searching for answers. . Charlotte resident Alicia McKenzie detailed the events she said she heard from her home in a quiet neighborhood on Wednesday night. . “I did hear it, it was like...
Charlotte Fire Department prioritizes mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of firefighters are killed each year in the line of duty, and thousands more are injured. But many suffer from invisible wounds like PTSD or mental health issues. To improve mental wellness, the Charlotte Fire Department has developed an internal behavioral health program to incorporate...
Viral Duke’s Mayo Bowl Moments That Made Fans Do a Double Take
Duke’s Mayo made sure you remembered who was sponsoring this game.
Apparent assault near South End restaurant caught on camera
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An assault that was reported to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department earlier in December appears to have been recorded and uploaded to social media. CMPD's incident report said the victim was hit in the face by a suspect on Dec. 16, 2022, just outside of Seoul Food in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte. The report said the victim did not know the suspect.
New Year's Eve events around Charlotte offer something for everyone
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting ready to say goodbye to 2022. Dozens of restaurants and bars are hosting celebrations, including a free, family-friendly event in Uptown. At the Music Yard, organizers promise an extraordinary experience with a Great Gatsby-themed party that starts at 7 p.m. Saturday night. General...
Some pizza boxes can be recycled. Here's what to know
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's pizza night. Do you know where your used pizza boxes are?. It can be a contentious question given recycling facilities' attempts to remind users to avoid tossing food and certain plastic food containers into recycling bins. So, some might respond: "In the trash." Domino's hopes...
