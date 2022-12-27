Read full article on original website
ktxs.com
COVID-19 infections surpass previous year
COVID-19 infections have surpassed the previous years numbers. According to the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, the total number of cases in 2021 hit 13,954, with major spikes seen in January and large points in September and October, rising again at the end of the year. As of Dec. 21, there had been 18,214 COVID-19 cases this year, the health district reported.
Here’s what you should know about identity theft and how to protect yourself
Identity theft is the act of someone using your identity and personal information to commit fraud. This can be applied to many things like using your information to apply for credit cards, take out loans, or even purchasing a new car. Recently, someone used a local Abilenians identity to purchase a 60-thousand-dollar car from Carmax. To curve this from happening, Randy Roewe, The Chief Risk Officer of First Financial Bank, gives us some tips to help reduce the chances of becoming a victim of this crime.
