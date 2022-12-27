Read full article on original website
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge
Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Michigan flu cases still on the rise
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of flu-like illnesses being reported at health care providers around the state is still increasing. In fact, Michigan now ranks as one of the nationwide hotspots. There were almost 4,000 patient visits to providers that had flu-like symptoms for the week of Dec. 17, and that number continues an […]
COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases decline in Michigan
COVID-19 cases declined over the past week in Michigan with 10,927 new cases recorded in a weekly report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday. Cases decreased compared to the last report released on Dec. 20, which documented 14,323 new cases for the week. The department reports a total of 2,988,654 Michiganders […] The post COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases decline in Michigan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WILX-TV
Jail reforms help more than 150,000 drivers get their licenses back according to annual report
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) released its 2022 Report. This report includes feedback from the public that helped guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected...
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’
The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
Illegal Things To Throw Away In Michigan – What You Need To Know
When it comes to illegal activity, major crimes like robbery, murder, arson, and kidnapping come to mind. What most likely does not come to mind is throwing away grass clippings. Obviously throwing away grass clippings is not even close to robbery or murder, but it is illegal in Michigan nonetheless....
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
WILX-TV
Staying safe on the ice with Michigan’s unpredictable weather
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s hard to believe Mid-Michigan is experiencing 50-degree days after the bitter Christmas cold. As with the freezing temperatures, the warm-up comes with its own danger. Due to Michigan’s unpredictable weather, ice on any body of water is potentially dangerous. If you plan on fishing, skating or playing hockey, you have to know when you can go out on the ice and when to stay off it.
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
Detroit News
Michigan experts urge caution with over-the-counter hearing aids
The Biden administration has expanded access to over-the-counter hearing aids, but some Michigan audiologists said they are concerned that people who are hard of hearing won’t get exactly what they need. Biden administration officials say that a recent executive order lowers the price of hearing aids and allows more...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
WXYZ
Spotlight on the News: Inside public education in Michigan
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 1, 2023, Spotlight on the News will go inside the future of public education in Michigan. What major accomplishments where achieved in 2022 and what's the plan for 2023? I'll hold insightful conversations with two of Michigan's most powerful education leaders. Joining me will be Paula Hertbart, President of the 120,000 member Michigan Education Association and Dr. Michael Rice, Michigan's 44th State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Warm snap: Michigan’s temperatures were higher than Daytona Beach today
It’s not often Michigan’s temperatures nudge past perennial southern warm spots like Daytona Beach, Myrtle Beach and Atlanta. Especially deep into December. But thanks to our current warm-up, that eyebrow-raiser happened this morning. The National Weather Service office in Gaylord shared a U.S. surface temperature map, which showed...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic getaways in Michigan
When you and your sweetheart want a romantic getaway, Michigan is one of the best destinations. It offers a wide variety of destinations, from the urban cityscape of Detroit to the secluded cottages of the Upper Peninsula. You and your loved one can plan an amazing weekend getaway that is sure to be a memorable experience.
Michigan to join more than 30 states in new mental health service agreement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed a pair of bipartisan bills designed to increase access to mental health services in Michigan by expanding those services across state lines. The bill package, House Bills 5488 and 5489, allows Michigan, which licenses its psychologists, to enter into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact. This provides...
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR says bird feeders are safe to use again
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced it’s safe to put up bird feeders. The DNR had initially encouraged people to take down bird feeders due to the outbreak of avian flu. Background: Due to threat of avian flu, Michigan DNR has advice for people...
wlen.com
AG Nessel Urges Hope College Current/Former Students Possibly Impacted by Data Breach to Take Action
Holland, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Hope College reported a massive data breach to the...
