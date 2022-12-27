ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Flint Journal

CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
The Grand Rapids Press

Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge

Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
WLNS

Michigan flu cases still on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of flu-like illnesses being reported at health care providers around the state is still increasing. In fact, Michigan now ranks as one of the nationwide hotspots. There were almost 4,000 patient visits to providers that had flu-like symptoms for the week of Dec. 17, and that number continues an […]
Michigan Advance

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases decline in Michigan

COVID-19 cases declined over the past week in Michigan with 10,927 new cases recorded in a weekly report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday. Cases decreased compared to the last report released on Dec. 20, which documented 14,323 new cases for the week. The department reports a total of 2,988,654 Michiganders […] The post COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases decline in Michigan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WILX-TV

Jail reforms help more than 150,000 drivers get their licenses back according to annual report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) released its 2022 Report. This report includes feedback from the public that helped guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected...
New York Post

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’

The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
WILX-TV

Staying safe on the ice with Michigan’s unpredictable weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s hard to believe Mid-Michigan is experiencing 50-degree days after the bitter Christmas cold. As with the freezing temperatures, the warm-up comes with its own danger. Due to Michigan’s unpredictable weather, ice on any body of water is potentially dangerous. If you plan on fishing, skating or playing hockey, you have to know when you can go out on the ice and when to stay off it.
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs

A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
Detroit News

Michigan experts urge caution with over-the-counter hearing aids

The Biden administration has expanded access to over-the-counter hearing aids, but some Michigan audiologists said they are concerned that people who are hard of hearing won’t get exactly what they need. Biden administration officials say that a recent executive order lowers the price of hearing aids and allows more...
WXYZ

Spotlight on the News: Inside public education in Michigan

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 1, 2023, Spotlight on the News will go inside the future of public education in Michigan. What major accomplishments where achieved in 2022 and what's the plan for 2023? I'll hold insightful conversations with two of Michigan's most powerful education leaders. Joining me will be Paula Hertbart, President of the 120,000 member Michigan Education Association and Dr. Michael Rice, Michigan's 44th State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic getaways in Michigan

When you and your sweetheart want a romantic getaway, Michigan is one of the best destinations. It offers a wide variety of destinations, from the urban cityscape of Detroit to the secluded cottages of the Upper Peninsula. You and your loved one can plan an amazing weekend getaway that is sure to be a memorable experience.
WILX-TV

Michigan DNR says bird feeders are safe to use again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced it’s safe to put up bird feeders. The DNR had initially encouraged people to take down bird feeders due to the outbreak of avian flu. Background: Due to threat of avian flu, Michigan DNR has advice for people...
