Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas

Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother

METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
With This Ring: Sherman-Hudson

After years of focusing exclusively on their studies, Maja Elizabeth Sherman and Jesse Hamilton Hudson were in their final semester at Tulane Law when they attended a mutual friend’s Krewe Du Vieux party. Despite being in the same class, they had met only in passing until that day, when they struck up a conversation as the group was walking to the parade route.
Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?

The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
