Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve in America: The Best Places to Countdown to 2022Corrie WritingNew York City, NY
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas
Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
kalb.com
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother
METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
myneworleans.com
With This Ring: Sherman-Hudson
After years of focusing exclusively on their studies, Maja Elizabeth Sherman and Jesse Hamilton Hudson were in their final semester at Tulane Law when they attended a mutual friend’s Krewe Du Vieux party. Despite being in the same class, they had met only in passing until that day, when they struck up a conversation as the group was walking to the parade route.
fox8live.com
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell have been set
NEW ORLEANS — Funeral arrangments for the comedian killed outside of a Rouses two days before Christmas have been set. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was killed after being caught in a crossfire in the parking lot of a Rouses. His funeral is set to be on Jan. 5 at...
NOLA.com
Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?
The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
fox8live.com
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
WDSU
Edna Karr student shot and killed while visiting family in California
ANTIOCH, Calif. — Thomas Smith Jr., also known as Paulie, was a 16-year-old boy from New Orleans who was shot and killed on Dec. 17 in a park in Antioch. According to his mom, he was walking from his aunt's house with a cousin to a park when he was shot and killed.
iheart.com
POIs Found In Shooting Death Of New Orleans Comedian, But No Arrests
New Orleans police say they've found all four persons of interest in last Friday's murder of a local comedian, but there are no arrests yet. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was killed when he was caught in a crossfire outside a Rouses Market on Baronne Street. Police say they've located Darryl...
Louisiana man found with over 100 grams of fentanyl pleads guilty
A Louisiana man has pled guilty to multiple drug and gun crimes.
WDSU
Man shot near a daiquiri shop on Bourbon Street, tourists show concern for crime
NEW ORLEANS — An unidentified man was shot at the corner of Toulouse and Bourbon Street just before 2 pm. Officers say they found the victim in a nearby daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds. "Every day we leave the house, you never know what's going to happen," said...
WDSU
NOPD provides updated photo of the suspects in the homicide of famous comedian
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused of killing famous New Orleans comedian Brandon Montrell. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot and killed in his vehicle in the parking lot after being caught in a crossfire at a Rouses on Friday, just two days before Christmas.
WDSU
Balloon release scheduled for Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting victim, Kyron Peters
NEW ORLEANS — A balloon release has been scheduled for one of the Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting victims. Kyron Peters's balloon release will be on Friday, Dec. 30, at the intersection of Louisa and Benefit Street at 3:30 p.m. Peters, 19, and another 19-year-old woman were shot and...
Two men shot, Central City and Algiers shootings
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents Thursday night (Dec. 29).
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
Mother of comedian ‘Boogie B’ blames ‘culture of violence’ for his murder
NEW ORLEANS— No leads, suspects, or answers in the murder of slain comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell, struck by stray gunfire outside Rouses on Friday. Montrell’s mother, Sherilyn Price spoke with WGNO News about why she thinks this happened to her son.
Do you recognize them? Woman hopes to reunite family with photos lost during Katrina
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A woman in St. Charles Parish needs your help to fulfill her late father’s dream: Reuniting a family with old photographs he found after Hurricane Katrina. They were found on the side of the road right after the storm. “On the bottom of...
NOLA.com
Fugitive in molestation case arrested before boarding flight at New Orleans airport
A fugitive wanted in connection with a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office molestation investigation was arrested at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport before he boarded a flight, according to authorities. Javier Ribon Bautista, 36, of Gretna, was booked Dec. 23 with two counts of molestation of a juvenile under the...
