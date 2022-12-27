Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Rockslide partially blocks state highway half mile from I-5 in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- California's transportation department District 2 for Northern California is clearing a state highway of large boulders today. Caltrans says its maintenance personnel are currently on State Route 263, just south of the junction with State Route 96. Caltrans says they are working to remove large boulders...
KDRV
Missing Yreka man found dead in remote Siskiyou County rollover crash
YREKA, Cal. -- California Highway Patrol says today a 92-year-old man missing from the Yreka area was found. Police say he was a deadly crash victim. California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Alberto Mena was recovered yesterday from a rollover crash down a hillside near Cecilville in southwest Siskiyou County. CHP...
krcrtv.com
Flood Watch extended to cover entire Northstate as communities brace for series of storms
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service extended a Flood Watch to cover the entire Northstate Thursday ahead of a series of storms expected to bring heavy to moderate rainfall. The watch was issued for Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 a.m. According to the First Alert...
krcrtv.com
Burn scars creating heavy floods in the Northstate: how you can avoid it
REDDING. Calif. — With the winter weather the Northstate has seen in recent weeks, drivers are expected to see more mudslides and flooding when traveling. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) wants people to be aware of ‘burn scar areas’ that can impact your drive. Californians know...
krcrtv.com
Yreka Walker Bridge washed out, Siskiyou County officials warn locals to "stay away"
Officials with the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (Siskiyou OES) are asking locals to stay away from the Yreka Walker Bridge area for their own safety. Siskiyou OES confirmed on Tuesday the bridge, near Humbug Creek, has been washed out in the recent rainstorm in the Northstate. Officials said road crews and public works personnel are currently at the scene and working to clear the area.
Documentarian claims Illegal cannabis grow operations flourishing right below the Oregon border
Documentarian Jorge Ventura was interviewed by Siyamek Khorrami on the YouTube channel California Insider on November 30, 2022, to discuss the out-of-control illegal cannabis grow operations happening specifically in Siskiyou County, California. This large Northern California county borders a significant portion of Oregon's southern border.
Comments / 0