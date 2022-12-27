ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

KDRV

Missing Yreka man found dead in remote Siskiyou County rollover crash

YREKA, Cal. -- California Highway Patrol says today a 92-year-old man missing from the Yreka area was found. Police say he was a deadly crash victim. California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Alberto Mena was recovered yesterday from a rollover crash down a hillside near Cecilville in southwest Siskiyou County. CHP...
YREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Yreka Walker Bridge washed out, Siskiyou County officials warn locals to "stay away"

Officials with the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (Siskiyou OES) are asking locals to stay away from the Yreka Walker Bridge area for their own safety. Siskiyou OES confirmed on Tuesday the bridge, near Humbug Creek, has been washed out in the recent rainstorm in the Northstate. Officials said road crews and public works personnel are currently at the scene and working to clear the area.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

