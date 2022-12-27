ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Company could bring hundreds of e-scooters to Gate City this spring

By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mRjN_0jw0LeOo00

POCATELLO — Hundreds of e-scooters could be coming to Pocatello this spring.

The Pocatello City Council is currently engaged in discussions with Bird Global Inc. — a micromobility company based in Miami, Florida, that has already launched dockless electric scooters in Idaho Falls and Boise — about bringing the latest craze in alternative transportation to the Gate City.

Michael Covato, a representative of Bird, presented information about the company and the electric scooters and bikes it provides in cities throughout the U.S. to the Pocatello City Council during a work session last month .

Pocatello spokesperson Marlise Irby says city staff are currently engaged in negotiations with Bird about what it would take to bring about 400 electric scooters to Pocatello this upcoming spring. While still in the preliminary stages of the potential partnership, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is supportive of the idea and believes it will become a reality in just a few months.

“I think we’re gonna end up with Bird e-scooters right here in town,” Blad said. “I think they just need to work through some hurdles but they are working on it and I would be surprised if they are not located here this upcoming spring.”

Covato provided Blad and the City Council with a detailed breakdown of how the e-scooters work and spoke about how Bird’s robust technological tools provide its partners with real-time data and monitoring capabilities.

“Bird is a shared electric mobility company specializing in what they call micromobility,” he said. “So those are the types of vehicles best suited to trips that are less than 5 miles. Within the city of Pocatello, I think you’ll find that that’s the overwhelming majority of trips that you’ll likely be taking.”

Covato said Bird first started off by attempting to solve what they call “the first last mile problem,” which is that last little bit of distance between a public transit stop and a person’s ultimate destination.

“We’ve since found that people have adopted our systems as their public transportation option, with over two thirds of our trips now being taken for utility purposes,” Covato said. “Bird does offer a clean, green and renewable form of transportation.”

The way the dockless e-scooter system works is similar to a bicycle ride share program, he added. He said e-scooters see about 3 to 17 times more usage than a traditional pedal bike share service.

“These scooters, because of their accessibility and popularity, are often the gateway drug to dedicated bike infrastructure,” Covato said.

He added, “Individuals will download a mobile application on their phone, create an account, go through a safety tutorial about proper driving and parking etiquette before being able to either see the units on the map functionality within the mobile application or within the community itself. They then scan the scooter to unlock it, take it where they need to go and then hit a button to end the ride. Somebody else comes along and does the exact same thing.”

Covato said typically the price to unlock the e-scooter is $1 and then it costs a certain number of cents per minute to ride the device

“We do have a number of different options available to help drive down the cost for certain special groups, but just to give a rough estimate for the distance that you would expect to be traveling within the city, probably somewhere around $5 to $6.50 for one trip.”

Covato said that Bird is not asking for any investment or subsidy from the city and is simply requesting the city to provide Bird with permissions to use Pocatello’s public right of way systems.

“This is something where we cover all of the upfront and ongoing costs simply because we feel that the volume of microtransactions that we would anticipate, being the ridership, would allow us to inevitably become profitable solely because of the utilization that we’ve seen in comparable communities.”

Covato said for a city the size of Pocatello, he envisions about 400 e-scooters being able to provide adequate service. The rollout would come in stages, however, with about 150 e-scooters being launched initially with about 70 percent being active at a given time.

Bird uses geofencing technology to map out the areas of town in which the e-scooters are allowed to travel and features a local support manager who can work with city staff to make any adjustments to the program’s delivery of services. The local manager will work to locate problematic scooters and get them back in service and will also collect all the scooters when winter approaches, store them and then roll them back out, weather permitting, Covato said.

“There are automatic flags and triggers that occur within the mobile application so that (service managers) are dispatched to the units that are stagnant,” Covato said. “They know which ones have been reported as having an issue and they can get out there and correct the problem very rapidly.”

The typical speed for the e-scooters is between 15 and 18 mph, but that speed can be slowed in particular regions of the city. Additionally, the service allows for the creation of special event spaces that prevent the scooter from working or slowing the device down to a particular speed, say for instance a parade or special event were happening.

Covato said Bird is also currently engaged in conversations with Idaho State University about locating some of the e-scooters on the Pocatello campus.

Pocatello City Council President Rick Cheatum asked Covato about Bird’s relationship with other Idaho cities as he has heard some negative feedback about e-scooters in Boise.

Covato said Boise has two other micromobility companies in addition to Bird and that “city staff in Boise has expressed positive feedback to Bird as a provider.”

City Council member Corey Mangum asked about any added liabilities for the city. City attorney Jared Johnson explained that Pocatello would craft a memorandum of understanding with Bird that would afford the city additional protections from lawsuits, and Covato said that if Pocatello approves Bird as a provider the city would be added to Bird’s insurance policy as a covered party.

Additionally, Mangum asked whether it would be possible for negotiations to include Pocatello receiving a percentage of the revenue Bird earns from its e-scooter rentals.

Covato explained that although it would be unlikely for Pocatello to be compensated directly by Bird, e-scooters have a direct benefit to the local economy.

“This is a no-cost public transportation option,” he said. “A recent study found that over a six-month period, every single e-scooter contributed $1,700 to the respective economy. So 100 scooters over nine years would generate a little over a quarter of a million dollars in additional spending at local businesses.”

City Council members Linda Leeuwrik and Josh Mansfield expressed optimism about the e-scooters and believe they would be a positive addition to the local community.

“I have the Bird app on my phone and when I go to Salt Lake City for a Jazz game we park quite a ways away to save on parking,” Mansfield said. “I’ve experienced the slowing down for instance when we approach the arena it slows us down and limits your rate of speed. When I think of Pocatello, I think of the high traffic areas. I also think of the disjointed nature of some things. For example, the accessibility of university students to get across the tracks downtown. … I think it is an amazing opportunity for mobility that increases walkability and connection of our city.”

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

